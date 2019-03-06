Councillors pave the way for build of 30 homes at land between Grimsargh and Longridge

Have your say

Councillors have paved the way for 30 homes to be built at land between Grimsargh and Longridge.

Designs for the development off Preston Road show a mix of semi-detached, terraced properties, and three detached bungalows.

Members of Preston City Council’s development control committee voted the plans through unanimously on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting at Town Hall an agent from Smith and Love Planning Consultants said: “Officers have considered the principle of development and found the proposals to be acceptable.

“It is visually secured from the existing countryside - physically and visually contained.”

According to applicant BCA Management Ltd the bungalows would target those over 55 years of age.

Councillors sought assurance that the 35 per cent of affordable homes included in plans would be “pepper potted” throughout the site, rather than clubbed together.

As part of the conditions for approval the developers will have to contribute financially towards five secondary school places and 10 primary school places.

Members of Grimsargh Parish Council are in support of the application which they say would “provide much needed affordable homes and bungalows”.

The authority also asked that the house builder held a number of the affordable homes for people who had a connection to the local area.

The application site is an existing plot of land made up of an open green field, approximately 1.18 hectares in size. It lies beyond the eastern edge of the settlement boundary of the village of Grimsargh.