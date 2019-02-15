Councillor resigns after two-year bullying row that included fake nude photos of Preesall mayor

A councillor has stepped down amid complaints about a campaign of bullying that left her in tears.

Pat Greenhough, 68, resigned as a councillor for Preesall following two years of tension that she said stemmed from a scandal about a ‘missing’ council bank account two years ago.

Councillor Pat Greenhough has resigned

She said the alleged bullying escalated to the point where police got involved, as she was sent an obscene photograph that appeared to show then-mayor Tom Reilly naked.

“I have never seen the man naked, but it was full-frontal,” she said. “I was disgusted. I was very upset that any man might send me this picture.

In 2017, Ms Greenhough was involved in a dispute at Preesall Town Council following claims that she overheard a conversation stating a Santander account had been closed with the money transferred into the account of the Friends of Preesall Park.

A standards investigation concluded that there was no primary evidence of the bank account ever existing and no evidence of a transaction being made.

Coun Tom Reilly said: “Pat did receive in the mail, as I understood, a picture of what I could describe as a sumo-style wrestler who was naked with my head superimposed on top of it.

“I can’t say it was a pleasant experience, but there are some strange people out there who at the time were clearly trying to be mischievous.”

But she said she believed she was no longer being listened to in council meetings, and took the decision to step down.

She said: “It really became quite nasty. I came home and burst into tears.