Two deputy chiefs at South Ribble Borough Council on ‘special leave’ will look for new 'opportunities elsewhere'

Two deputy chief executives at South Ribble Borough Council put on ‘special leave’ are to ‘seek further opportunities elsewhere’.

The council has thanked Tim Povall, who was responsible for resources and services shared with Chorley Council, and Gregg Stott, whose portfolio covers regeneration and growth, for their work.

They, along with chief executive Heather McManus, had been put on special leave at the end of May after Labour took control of the authority in the local elections earlier in the month, with the support of the Lib Dems.

It meant that the three most senior officers at South Ribble Borough Council would not be fulfilling their roles until further notice.

In the latest turn of events an announcement issued by the authority on Monday states: “The deputy chief executives, Tim Povall and Gregg Stott, will be leaving the council to seek further opportunities elsewhere.

“They both thank council staff for all their efforts, help and support and wish them all well in the coming months and years at the council.

“South Ribble Borough Council would like to take the opportunity to thank both deputy chief executives for their significant commitment and contribution made to the council, the borough and its residents.”

Ms McManus did not respond to requests by the Post as to where the situation leaves her.

When the three were put on special leave council leader Paul Foster said that the authority was liaising with “the Local Government Association and others over a number of ongoing legacy issues”.

To fill the gap in the job roles, the chief executive of neighbouring Chorley Council, Gary Hall, was drafted in to help run the district. He is acting as South Ribble’s head of paid service, a role which must be filled at all times by law.

Heather McManus joined the council in 2017, taking over from Jean Hunter who had briefly returned as interim chief executive after previously having held the role for a decade.

Mr Povall had previously spent 20 years in finance roles at Liverpool City Council.