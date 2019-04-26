Tributes to former South Ribble Mayor and Leyland councillor Graham Walton

Tributes have been paid to a long serving Leyland councillor and former South Ribble Council mayor who has died.

Coun Graham Walton, who represented Farington West just north of Leyland, died yesterday.

The councillor of 12 years, who was a member of the Ribble Valley Conservative Association, served as Mayor of South Ribble in 2014 and 2015 as part of his more-than-a-decade stint in public service.

Nigel Evans, MP for Ribble Valley, said: “Graham was a true fighter for he what he believed in and alongside his wife, Karen, was utterly committed to local politics in South Ribble.

"He was a true friend and gave me massive support at a time when I felt low.

"Coun Walton’s passing is a great loss his constituents, his wife Karen, and to South Ribble Council.”

Fellow Conservative Coun Paul Wharton, who has represented the neighbouring Farington East ward for the past four years, paid tribute to Coun Walton's "relentless" work for the community over his 12 years as a member of the council.

"Graham served the council and the community for many, many years," he said.

"Not everyone saw eye to eye with him all the time. But he worked relentlessly for the people of South Ribble.

"I'm shocked to hear he collapsed while he was out leafleting with his wife Karen. It is terrible news."

The news of Graham's death comes a week before the local elections in the borough, which would have seen Mr Walton defend his seat.

It remains unclear as to whether his seat will be contested on May 2.

Graham, a former roofer, was a father of three who also played for Preston North End as a youngster.

Last week Coun Walton, a former South Ribble Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Streetscene, spoke to the Post about the community efforts to bring Farington Lodges back to its former glory following a nearby fire in 2016 which killed thousands of fish due to decimated oxygen levels.

“We’ve given it the care that it deserves, ” Coun Walton said, who also served as a councillor on Farington Parish Council.

“Most of the fish stock went with the fire. We’ve been doing a hell of a lot of work down there with the Environment Agency."