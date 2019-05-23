Swings, slide and roundabout could be introduced to park in Fishwick

Toddlers could soon be enjoying a new play area if proposals get the green light.

Fishwick Road recreation ground is a green space but currently has no play equipment.

Preston City Council’s Cabinet is recommended to give the go-ahead to allocate £33,000 to bring toddler swings, a roundabout and a slide to the park.

Documents to be tabled on Wednesday at Town Hall state: “The Fishwick ward councillors have done extensive community consultation with regards to the play area and there is considerable support for the project.

“Seventy per cent of consultation responses stated that play equipment was needed on the site.”

“The biggest demographic amongst children in the Fishwick ward are those aged under five years old. These under five children who total more than 580 in number will become regular users of the new play area facility.”

The only other playground in the ward is at Waverley Park, which is over half a mile away and this offers only basic play provision.