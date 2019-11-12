Preston's Deputy Mayor to stand down due to illness

The Deputy Mayor of Preston is stepping down next month to concentrate on her recovery from a serious illness.

But Coun Pauline Brown (inset) is intending to carry on as a Lib-Dem ward councillor in Ingol and Cottam and a member of the city’s planning committee.

Labour member Coun Javed Iqbal is to take on her role supporting Mayor Coun David Borrow.

Coun Borrow said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Pauline during this mayoral year so far, and I send her very best wishes from all at the council for a speedy recovery.

“The second half of the year will be just as busy as the first, but I’m sure Javed will take up the reins seamlessly.”

Coun Brown has served on Preston Council for 16 years in two spells since first being elected in 2002 and was leader of the Preston and Wyre Lib-Dem group from 2014 to May this year when she stepped down from the role due to ill health.

A council statement said Coun Brown will step down as Deputy Mayor on December “in order to focus on her recovery and to receive treatment following a recent, serious illness.”

It is envisaged that, subject to approval by the full council, she will be appointed as Mayor in May 2020.