Preston church plans three-storey extension
The Reconciliation Ministries (TRM) Church, on Lancaster Road North, close to Preston police station, has submitted plans for a revamp of its current operation.
If approved by Preston City Council, the overhaul would see a three-storey extension added to the existing single-story building.
The church - which describes itself as “multicultural [and] non-denominational” - says in a statement to town hall planners that the proposed new building would be located in the centre of the site.
Currently, the single-level premises contain an open plan space for the congregation, along with toilets and a small kitchen. However, the church offices are located in a three-storey building elsewhere on the plot.
The planned extension would be designed so that the ground floor space was left open, so that vehicles could park beneath it - meaning no parking spaces would be lost from the site as a result.
The first floor would house the congregation area, with the second floor being occupied by offices and meeting space.
The church says it believes its plans are “appropriate for the location and will improve the use of the existing site”.
