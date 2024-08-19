Preston church plans three-storey extension

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Preston church is planning an extension so that all of its facilities can be based in the same building.

The Reconciliation Ministries (TRM) Church, on Lancaster Road North, close to Preston police station, has submitted plans for a revamp of its current operation.

If approved by Preston City Council, the overhaul would see a three-storey extension added to the existing single-story building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The church - which describes itself as “multicultural [and] non-denominational” - says in a statement to town hall planners that the proposed new building would be located in the centre of the site.

The current layout of the TRM Church site on Lancaster Road North (image: Google) | Google

Currently, the single-level premises contain an open plan space for the congregation, along with toilets and a small kitchen. However, the church offices are located in a three-storey building elsewhere on the plot.

The planned extension would be designed so that the ground floor space was left open, so that vehicles could park beneath it - meaning no parking spaces would be lost from the site as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first floor would house the congregation area, with the second floor being occupied by offices and meeting space.

The church says it believes its plans are “appropriate for the location and will improve the use of the existing site”.