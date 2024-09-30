'Next spring' before Moor Park repairs will be complete after BBC Radio 2 In The Park concert
Park users are being warned to take extra care because of the uneven ground the three-day concert - and its 70,000 ticket-holders - left in their wake. Visitors are advised to stick to footpaths where possible.
A full assessment has now been carried out after the delayed departure of the BBC’s event team last week. The crew and some of their vehicles had remained on site for seven days longer than planned as a result of the sodden ground conditions caused by the rain deluge that dogged the Sunday installment of the event.
Preston City Council says some areas have already started to “green up” again, but specialist contractors have advised leaving the ground to dry out and then reseed those places where it is needed “in the spring”.
Coun Freddie Bailey, cabinet member for environment and community safety, said:“Anyone who attended the event or saw the footage of the Sunday knows just how much rain we had in a short space of time. Unfortunately, due the large numbers of visitors and heavy footfall in some areas of the park, damage to parts of the park were inevitably unavoidable.
“The public have been really supportive and we’d like to say thank you for understanding that the damage caused really was out of our control. As proud Prestonians, we have been very pragmatic and appreciate that the grass will grow back again in time, with a little help and care from our team of fantastic gardeners.
“We have prioritised getting the football back up and running on the site and have already marked up two new pitches with a plan for the third one in the coming weeks. We are liaising with the local football league as to when we can start to use them.”
Work is continuing to completely clear the footpaths of mud and the council’s gardeners continue to visit the site every day to ensure that the areas that are unaffected by the event are kept clean and tidy. The two children’s play areas, basketball courts, tennis courts and skate park are all operating as normal.
The BBC events team is also helping with the reinstatement of the park, which hosted the gig - headlined by Sting and the Pet Shop Boys - between 6th and 8th September.
