MBIs thrash Labour in Morecambe Town Council elections

Morecambe Bay Independents decimated Labour in the Morecambe Town Council elections last Thursday, May 2.

Their biggest “catch” was the seat of Labour’s Darren Clifford in Harbour, chairman of the council, who lost by 66 votes.

Of the 26 town council seats, 21 were won by the MBIs with only three Labour, one Liberal Democrat and one Renew.

At the previous elections in 2015 Labour won 14 seats, the MBIs eight, UKIP two and others two.

Two veteran MBIs have been re-elected – June Ashworth and Shirley Burns, both former Mayors of Lancaster.

Following the elections, 13 of the town councillors are also city councillors, including Labour colleagues in Harbour Janice Hanson and David Whitaker.

Town councillors who failed to retain their seats include Claire Cozler, John Hanson, Brendan Hughes, Debbie Hutton, Terrie Metcalfe and Margaret Pattison, all Labour representatives.

It is Conservative Party policy not to field candidates for the town council, which was formed 10 years ago this month.

A new chairman to succeed Darren Clifford will be elected at the annual meeting on Thursday May 16.

Meanwhile, Labour’s John Reynolds topped the poll in both the city and town elections in Carnforth.

In the Carnforth and Millhead ward of Lancaster City Council, Coun Reynolds and his two Conservative colleagues Couns Mel Guilding and Peter Yates were re-elected.

Coun Reynolds has become a new member of Carnforth Town Council following the election involving nine candidates for eight seats in the town ward.

Aurelian Barbu lost his seat.

In Ellel Parish Council, the North ward were won by Lisa Corkerry, Stephen Booth and Nigel Wilson.

In South ward, Iain Collinson and Peter Mather were elected.