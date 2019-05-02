LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 LIVE: Labour victorious as it remains at the helm of Preston City Council

Labour has raced home with 30 councillors elected to Preston City Council.
Both the Conservative group and the Lib Dems have come in with nine councillors each.
It prompts questions over which party will be the official opposition group, with parties meeting tonight to discuss the matter.
While the Liberal Democrats have followed the trend nationally by increasing their numbers, members of the Conservatives have dropped.
Here is a full list of candidates for each ward. Councillors in bold have been elected onto Preston City Council:
Ashton Ward:
Elizabeth ATKINS (Labour, incumbent) - 932
Beth BALSHAW (Independent) - 620
Mike BALSHAW (Independent) - 607
Robert BOSWELL (Labour, incumbent) - 884
Jeremy DABLE (Liberal Democrats) - 222
David DWYER (Conservative) - 299
Christopher FINCH (Liberal Democrats) - 148
Simon PLATT (UKIP) - 282
Rebecca POTTER (Liberal Democrats) - 197
Mark ROUTLEDGE (Labour, incumbent) - 871
Tes SLATER (Conservative) - 275
Luke WALMSLEY (Conservative) - 314
Brookfield Ward:
John BROWNE (Labour, incumbent) - 781
Philip CORKER (Labour, incumbent) - 730
Fiona DUKE (Liberal Democrats) - 155
Nerys EAVES (Labour, incumbent) - 685
Anthony HELPS (UKIP) - 356
Mary KENNEDY (Conservative) - 255
Bowen PERRYMAN (Conservative) - 211
Andrew PRATT (Conservative) - 162
Jurgen VOGES (Liberal Democrats) - 127
Cadley Ward:
Paul BALSHAW (Conservative) - 421
Claire CRAVEN (Liberal Democrats, incumbent) - 1125
Simon CROWE (Conservative) - 342
James HULL (Labour, incumbent) - 480
John POTTER (Liberal Democrats, incumbent) - 1173
Debbie SHANNON (Liberal Democrats) - 1077
Harry SPILLMAN (Labour) - 483
Jim WITHERINGTON (Conservative) - 365
Robert WOOD (Labour) - 462
City Centre Ward:
Harshad CHAUHAN (Liberal Democrats) - 229
Munirah DASU PATEL (Conservative) - 199
Salim DESAI (Labour, incumbent) - 1162
Carol HENSHAW (Labour, incumbent) - 1201
Pamela HOMER (Conservative) - 237
Peter MOSS (Labour, incumbent) - 1167
Ennis O`DONNELL (Liberal Democrats) - 221
Connor RUMBLE (Conservative) - 212
Deepdale Ward
Issi BAX (Labour, incumbent) - 1775
Deborah BELLEVUE DE SYLVA (Conservative) - 134
Zafar COUPLAND (Labour) - 1699
William KING (Conservative) - 135
Stephen MULLEN (Liberal Democrats) - 140
Siraz Ali NATHA (Labour) - 1677
Keith SEDGEWICK (Conservative, incumbent) - 144
Benjamin WARD (Liberal Democrats) - 100
Fishwick and Frenchwood Ward
Danielle BUTLER (Conservative) - 208
Whitney HAWKINS (Labour, incumbent) - 1233
Colin HOMER (Conservative) - 162
Peter NEWSHAM (Liberal Democrats) - 152
Yakub PATEL (Labour, incumbent) - 1382
Martyn RAWLINSON (Labour, incumbent) - 1193
Fay WHITTAM (Conservative) - 162
Michael YATES (Liberal Democrats) - 121
Garrison Ward
Freddie BAILEY (Labour, incumbent) - 1294
Lynne BROOKS (Labour) - 1073
Mehfuz DASU PATEL (Conservative) - 676
Stuart GREENHALGH (Conservative, incumbent) - 819
Peter KELLY (Labour, incumbent) - 1013
Pamela POTTER (Liberal Democrats) - 290
Michael TURNER (Liberal Democrats) - 293
Hans VOGES (Liberal Democrats) - 237
Paul WHALLEY (Conservative) - 748
Greyfriars Ward
Tim COX (Conservative) - 754
Rowena EDMONDSON (Independent, incumbent) - 324
Daniel GREGG (Liberal Democrats) - 1151
Graham JOLLIFFE (Conservative, incumbent) - 684
Tony RAISBECK (Liberal Democrats) - 1221
Lakwinder SINGH (Conservative) - 684
Ted SMITH (Labour) - 487
Stacey THOBURN (Labour) - 441
Alexander WARREN (Liberal Democrats) - 1069
Alan Winston WOODS (Labour) - 561
Ingol and Cottam Ward
Pauline BROWN (Liberal Democrats, incumbent) - 871
Neil DARBY (Liberal Democrats, incumbent) - 816
Trevor HART (Conservative, incumbent) - 625
Julie HUMPHREY (Labour) - 331
Mark JEWELL (Liberal Democrats) - 758
Joseph MACLAREN (Labour) - 287
Martin MCKEEVER (Conservative, incumbent) - 513
Barry MCLOUGHLIN (Labour) - 295
Judith PARKER (Conservative) - 577
Nicola SUGGATE (UKIP) - 275
Lea and Larches Ward
Monwara AMIN (Conservative) - 326
David BORROW (Labour, incumbent) - 731
David CALLAGHAN (Conservative) - 403
Edward CRAVEN (Liberal Democrats) - 282
Phil CROWE (Labour, incumbent) - 735
James DOYLE (Conservative) - 359
Jason HIGHAM (Liberal Democrats) - 258
Jason JEFFREY (Liberal Democrats, incumbent) - 179
Mark KINGSLEY (UKIP) - 352
Jennifer MEIN (Labour) - 684
Plungington Ward
Pav AKHTAR (Labour) - 868
Graham BRIGGS (Liberal Democrats) - 176
Matthew BROWN (Labour, incumbent) - 941
Jonty CAMPBELL (Conservative) - 191
Peter HOLT-MYLROIE (Liberal Democrats) - 139
Nweeda KHAN (Labour, incumbent) - 822
Pauline LITTLEFAIR (Conservative) - 201
Ian MCDOUGALL (Liberal Democrats) - 140
Jayne TULLY (Conservative) - 171
Preston Rural East Ward
Edgar ARBIDANS (Liberal Democrats) - 270
Susan CRAWSHAW (Labour) - 335
Ian DONNELL (Conservative, incumbent) - 999
Joanne JOYNER (Liberal Democrats) - 303
Harry LANDLESS (Conservative) - 1245
Peter LAWRENCE (Liberal Democrats) - 239
Andrew MACLAREN (Labour) - 299
George TAIT (Labour) - 322
Ron WOOLLAM (Conservative, incumbent) - 1188
Preston Rural North Ward
Rebecca BOSWELL (Labour) - 221
Alan DENT (Labour) - 209
Craig EASTON (UKIP) - 224
Michael FARRINGTON (Labour) - 204
Sandra FINCH (Liberal Democrats) - 230
Peter JOHNSTONE (Liberal Democrats) - 216
Charles LATCHFORD (Conservative) - 846
Keith MIDDLEBROUGH (Conservative) - 842
Matthew RAISBECK (Liberal Democrats) - 198
Sue WHITTAM (Conservative, incumbent) - 885
Ribbleton Ward
Robert ASH (Liberal Democrats) - 136
Luke BOSMAN (Liberal Democrats) - 146
Issa DASU PATEL (Conservative) - 115
Robert JONES (Conservative) - 188
Mary KUDI (Conservative) - 133
Nick POMFRET (Labour, incumbent) - 655
Brian ROLLO (Labour, incumbent) - 547
Jonathan SAKSENA (Labour, incumbent) - 551
Andrew WATT (UKIP) - 300
Sharoe Green Ward
Kathleen ATKINS (Labour) - 839
Helen DISLEY (Green) - 413
Daniel DUCKWORTH (Conservative) - 1036
Craig FORREST (Labour) - 764
Maxwell GREEN (Conservative) - 1003
Thomas HACKETT (Liberal Democrats) - 268
George KULBACKI (Liberal Democrats) - 287
Gregory VICKERS (Liberal Democrats) - 215
Samir VOHRA (Labour) - 698
David WALKER (Conservative, incumbent) - 960
St Matthews Ward
Jeffrey ABRAM (Liberal Democrats) - 99
Michael BASFORD (Liberal Democrats) - 102
Jono GRISDALE (Labour, incumbent) - 822
Javed IQBAL (Labour, incumbent) - 903
Jade MORGAN (Labour, incumbent) - 836
Frank PARKER (Conservative) - 162
Parviz SHAHSVAR (Conservative) - 111
Sharon SHAHSVAR (Conservative) - 109