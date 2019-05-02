LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 LIVE: Labour victorious as it remains at the helm of Preston City Council

Have your say

Labour has raced home with 30 councillors elected to Preston City Council.

Both the Conservative group and the Lib Dems have come in with nine councillors each.

It prompts questions over which party will be the official opposition group, with parties meeting tonight to discuss the matter.

While the Liberal Democrats have followed the trend nationally by increasing their numbers, members of the Conservatives have dropped.

Here is a full list of candidates for each ward. Councillors in bold have been elected onto Preston City Council:

Ashton Ward:

Elizabeth ATKINS (Labour, incumbent) - 932

Beth BALSHAW (Independent) - 620

Mike BALSHAW (Independent) - 607

Robert BOSWELL (Labour, incumbent) - 884

Jeremy DABLE (Liberal Democrats) - 222

David DWYER (Conservative) - 299

Christopher FINCH (Liberal Democrats) - 148

Simon PLATT (UKIP) - 282

Rebecca POTTER (Liberal Democrats) - 197

Mark ROUTLEDGE (Labour, incumbent) - 871

Tes SLATER (Conservative) - 275

Luke WALMSLEY (Conservative) - 314

Brookfield Ward:

John BROWNE (Labour, incumbent) - 781

Philip CORKER (Labour, incumbent) - 730

Fiona DUKE (Liberal Democrats) - 155

Nerys EAVES (Labour, incumbent) - 685

Anthony HELPS (UKIP) - 356

Mary KENNEDY (Conservative) - 255

Bowen PERRYMAN (Conservative) - 211

Andrew PRATT (Conservative) - 162

Jurgen VOGES (Liberal Democrats) - 127

Cadley Ward:

Paul BALSHAW (Conservative) - 421

Claire CRAVEN (Liberal Democrats, incumbent) - 1125

Simon CROWE (Conservative) - 342

James HULL (Labour, incumbent) - 480

John POTTER (Liberal Democrats, incumbent) - 1173

Debbie SHANNON (Liberal Democrats) - 1077

Harry SPILLMAN (Labour) - 483

Jim WITHERINGTON (Conservative) - 365

Robert WOOD (Labour) - 462

City Centre Ward:

Harshad CHAUHAN (Liberal Democrats) - 229

Munirah DASU PATEL (Conservative) - 199

Salim DESAI (Labour, incumbent) - 1162

Carol HENSHAW (Labour, incumbent) - 1201

Pamela HOMER (Conservative) - 237

Peter MOSS (Labour, incumbent) - 1167

Ennis O`DONNELL (Liberal Democrats) - 221

Connor RUMBLE (Conservative) - 212

Deepdale Ward

Issi BAX (Labour, incumbent) - 1775

Deborah BELLEVUE DE SYLVA (Conservative) - 134

Zafar COUPLAND (Labour) - 1699

William KING (Conservative) - 135

Stephen MULLEN (Liberal Democrats) - 140

Siraz Ali NATHA (Labour) - 1677

Keith SEDGEWICK (Conservative, incumbent) - 144

Benjamin WARD (Liberal Democrats) - 100

Fishwick and Frenchwood Ward

Danielle BUTLER (Conservative) - 208

Whitney HAWKINS (Labour, incumbent) - 1233

Colin HOMER (Conservative) - 162

Peter NEWSHAM (Liberal Democrats) - 152

Yakub PATEL (Labour, incumbent) - 1382

Martyn RAWLINSON (Labour, incumbent) - 1193

Fay WHITTAM (Conservative) - 162

Michael YATES (Liberal Democrats) - 121

Garrison Ward

Freddie BAILEY (Labour, incumbent) - 1294

Lynne BROOKS (Labour) - 1073

Mehfuz DASU PATEL (Conservative) - 676

Stuart GREENHALGH (Conservative, incumbent) - 819

Peter KELLY (Labour, incumbent) - 1013

Pamela POTTER (Liberal Democrats) - 290

Michael TURNER (Liberal Democrats) - 293

Hans VOGES (Liberal Democrats) - 237

Paul WHALLEY (Conservative) - 748

Greyfriars Ward

Tim COX (Conservative) - 754

Rowena EDMONDSON (Independent, incumbent) - 324

Daniel GREGG (Liberal Democrats) - 1151

Graham JOLLIFFE (Conservative, incumbent) - 684

Tony RAISBECK (Liberal Democrats) - 1221

Lakwinder SINGH (Conservative) - 684

Ted SMITH (Labour) - 487

Stacey THOBURN (Labour) - 441

Alexander WARREN (Liberal Democrats) - 1069

Alan Winston WOODS (Labour) - 561

Ingol and Cottam Ward

Pauline BROWN (Liberal Democrats, incumbent) - 871

Neil DARBY (Liberal Democrats, incumbent) - 816

Trevor HART (Conservative, incumbent) - 625

Julie HUMPHREY (Labour) - 331

Mark JEWELL (Liberal Democrats) - 758

Joseph MACLAREN (Labour) - 287

Martin MCKEEVER (Conservative, incumbent) - 513

Barry MCLOUGHLIN (Labour) - 295

Judith PARKER (Conservative) - 577

Nicola SUGGATE (UKIP) - 275

Lea and Larches Ward

Monwara AMIN (Conservative) - 326

David BORROW (Labour, incumbent) - 731

David CALLAGHAN (Conservative) - 403

Edward CRAVEN (Liberal Democrats) - 282

Phil CROWE (Labour, incumbent) - 735

James DOYLE (Conservative) - 359

Jason HIGHAM (Liberal Democrats) - 258

Jason JEFFREY (Liberal Democrats, incumbent) - 179

Mark KINGSLEY (UKIP) - 352

Jennifer MEIN (Labour) - 684

Plungington Ward

Pav AKHTAR (Labour) - 868

Graham BRIGGS (Liberal Democrats) - 176

Matthew BROWN (Labour, incumbent) - 941

Jonty CAMPBELL (Conservative) - 191

Peter HOLT-MYLROIE (Liberal Democrats) - 139

Nweeda KHAN (Labour, incumbent) - 822

Pauline LITTLEFAIR (Conservative) - 201

Ian MCDOUGALL (Liberal Democrats) - 140

Jayne TULLY (Conservative) - 171

Preston Rural East Ward

Edgar ARBIDANS (Liberal Democrats) - 270

Susan CRAWSHAW (Labour) - 335

Ian DONNELL (Conservative, incumbent) - 999

Joanne JOYNER (Liberal Democrats) - 303

Harry LANDLESS (Conservative) - 1245

Peter LAWRENCE (Liberal Democrats) - 239

Andrew MACLAREN (Labour) - 299

George TAIT (Labour) - 322

Ron WOOLLAM (Conservative, incumbent) - 1188

Preston Rural North Ward

Rebecca BOSWELL (Labour) - 221

Alan DENT (Labour) - 209

Craig EASTON (UKIP) - 224

Michael FARRINGTON (Labour) - 204

Sandra FINCH (Liberal Democrats) - 230

Peter JOHNSTONE (Liberal Democrats) - 216

Charles LATCHFORD (Conservative) - 846

Keith MIDDLEBROUGH (Conservative) - 842

Matthew RAISBECK (Liberal Democrats) - 198

Sue WHITTAM (Conservative, incumbent) - 885

Ribbleton Ward

Robert ASH (Liberal Democrats) - 136

Luke BOSMAN (Liberal Democrats) - 146

Issa DASU PATEL (Conservative) - 115

Robert JONES (Conservative) - 188

Mary KUDI (Conservative) - 133

Nick POMFRET (Labour, incumbent) - 655

Brian ROLLO (Labour, incumbent) - 547

Jonathan SAKSENA (Labour, incumbent) - 551

Andrew WATT (UKIP) - 300

Sharoe Green Ward

Kathleen ATKINS (Labour) - 839

Helen DISLEY (Green) - 413

Daniel DUCKWORTH (Conservative) - 1036

Craig FORREST (Labour) - 764

Maxwell GREEN (Conservative) - 1003

Thomas HACKETT (Liberal Democrats) - 268

George KULBACKI (Liberal Democrats) - 287

Gregory VICKERS (Liberal Democrats) - 215

Samir VOHRA (Labour) - 698

David WALKER (Conservative, incumbent) - 960

St Matthews Ward

Jeffrey ABRAM (Liberal Democrats) - 99

Michael BASFORD (Liberal Democrats) - 102

Jono GRISDALE (Labour, incumbent) - 822

Javed IQBAL (Labour, incumbent) - 903

Jade MORGAN (Labour, incumbent) - 836

Frank PARKER (Conservative) - 162

Parviz SHAHSVAR (Conservative) - 111

Sharon SHAHSVAR (Conservative) - 109