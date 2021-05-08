LIVE: Lancashire County Council election results as they happen
Vote counting will begin across Lancashire in this year's county council elections from 9.30 this morning.
The authority has been controlled by the Conservatives since the last poll in 2017, when the party captured 46 of the 84 seats available, Labour secured 30, the Liberal Democrats four, there were two independents and one representative each from the Green Party and UKIP.
During the term, two Tories defected to become independents and one formerly Conservative seat is currently vacant after the incumbent passed away last year.
All bar two of the county's 82 divisions are represented by one member and a party needs 43 seats or more to secure a majority.
Results will appear here as they are announced from County Hall.
AS IT STANDS (0 out of 84 declarations)
Conservative:
Labour:
Liberal Democrat:
Green Party:
Independent:
RESULTS BY DISTRICT
BURNLEY
BURNLEY CENTRAL EAST
Mohammed Hajji Nazrul - Liberal Democrats
Claire Ingham - Conservative and Unionist Party
Sobia Malik - Labour Party Candidate
Andy Wight - Green Party
BURNLEY CENTRAL WEST
Gordon Birtwistle - Liberal Democrats
Andy Fewings - Green Party
Tony Martin - Labour and Co-operative Party
Emma Payne - Burnley and Padiham Independent Party
Don Whitaker - Conservative and Unionist Party
BURNLEY NORTH EAST
Usman Arif - Labour Party
Helen Bridges - Green Party
Waseem Chowdhary - Liberal Democrats
Tom Commis - Conservative and Unionist Party
BURNLEY RURAL
Scott Cunliffe - Green Party: Save Our Green Space
Marcus Johnstone - Labour and Co-operative Party
Pippa Lishman - Liberal Democrats
Andrew Newhouse - Burnley and Padiham independent Party
Cosima Towneley - Conservative and Unionist Party
BURNLEY SOUTH WEST
Peter Gill - Conservative and Unionist Party
Neil Mottershead - Burnley and Padiham independent Party
Lian Pate - Labour and Co-operative Party
Duncan Reed - Green Party
Jeff Sumner - Liberal Democrats
PADIHAM AND BURNLEY WEST
Sarah Hall - Green Party
Alan Hosker - Conservative and Unionist Party
Peter McCann - Liberal Democrats
Mark Townsend - Labour Party
CHORLEY
CHORLEY CENTRAL
Steve Holgate - Labour Party
Peter Malpas - Conservative Party
Jane Weston - Green Party
CHORLEY NORTH
Kath Becker - Green Party
Magdalene Cullens - Conservative Party
Hasina Khan - Labour Party
CHORLEY RURAL EAST
Finty Royle - Green Party
James Siswick - Conservative Party
Kim Snape - Labour and Cooperative Party
CHORLEY RURAL WEST
John Clare - Green Party
Keith Iddon - Conservative Party
Alan Whittaker - Labour Party
John Wright - Liberal Democrats
CHORLEY SOUTH
Julia Berry - Labour and Cooperative Party
Andy Hunter-Rossall - Green Party
Christine Turner - Conservative Party
CLAYTON WITH WHITTLE
Sam Chapman - Conservative Party
Mark Clifford - Labour Party
Olga Gomez-Cash - Green Party
Gail Ormston - Liberal Democrats
EUXTON, BUCKSHAW AND ASTLEY
Catherine Donegan - Labour Party
Mark Perks - Independent
Rowan Power - Liberal Democrats
Aidy Riggott - Conservative Party
Rachel Smith - Green Party
HOGHTON WITH WHEELTON
Alan Cullens - Conservative Party
Stephen Fenn - Liberal Democrats
Peter Gabbott - Labour Party
Clare Hales - Green Party: Save Our Green Space
FYLDE
FYLDE EAST
Carole Buckley - Independent
Peter Collins - Independent
Verity Halliday Labour Party
Stewart Jones - Conservative Party
Sandra Throup - Liberal Democrats
FYLDE SOUTH
Julie Brickles - Independent
Paul Rigby - Conservative Party
Duncan Royle - Green Party
Gareth Trickett - Labour Party
FYLDE WEST
Nick Bell - Liberal Democrats
Karen Elger - Labour Party
John Singleton - Conservative Party
LYTHAM
Tim Ashton - Conservative Party
Mark Bamforth -Independent
Stephen Phillips - Liberal Democrats
Fran Wild - Labour Party
ST. ANNES NORTH
Peter BUCKLEY - Conservative Party
Joanne Gardner - Liberal Democrats
Oscar Marshall - Labour Party
ST. ANNES SOUTH
Justin De Rizzio-George - Labour Party
Patricia Fielding - Green Party
Andrew Holland -Liberal Democrats
Steve Rigby - Conservative Party
HYNDBURN
ACCRINGTON NORTH
Loraine Cox - Labour Party
Len Harris - UKIP
Shahed Mahmood Conservative Party
Joan West - Green Party
ACCRINGTON SOUTH
Katrina Brockbank - Green Party
Bernard Dawson - Labour and Co-operative Party
Terry Hurn - Conservative Party
ACCRINGTON WEST AND OSWALDTWISTLE CENTRAL
Munsif Dad - Labour Party
Tony Seaford - Green Party
Mohammed Younis - Conservative Party
GREAT HARWOOD, RISHTON AND CLAYTON-LE-MOORS (elects two members)
Noordad Aziz - Labour and Co-operative Party
Wayne Fitzharris - Reform UK
Carole Haythornthwaite - Conservative Party
Susie Kinghan - Green Party
Pat McGinley - Independent
Gareth Molineux - Conservative Party
Ian Robinson - Reform UK
Graham Sowter - Green Party
Adam Waller-Slack - Liberal Democrats
Kate Walsh - Labour and Co-operative Party
OSWALDTWISTLE
Jake Allen - Reform UK
Peter Britcliffe - Conservative Party
Glen Harrison - Labour Party
Julie Stubbins - Green Party
Bethany Waller-Slack - Liberal Democrats
LANCASTER
HEYSHAM
Roger Cleet - Independent
Andrew Gardiner - Conservative Party
Sarah Hayland - Labour Party
Jim Pilling - Liberal Democrats
Joanna Young - Green Party
LANCASTER CENTRAL
Ruth Colbridge - Labour Party
Gina Dowding - Green Party
Janet Walton - Conservative Party Candidate
LANCASTER EAST
Katia Adimora - Liberal Democrats
Lizzi Collinge - Labour Party
Jamie Melly - Green Party
Kevan Walton - Conservative Party Candidate
LANCASTER RURAL NORTH
Abi Mills - Green Party
Catherine Pilling - Liberal Democrats
Luke Taylor - Labour Party
Phillippa Williamson - Conservative Party
LANCASTER RURAL EAST
Lisa Corkerry - Labour Party
Peter Jackson - Liberal Democrats
Jan Maskell - Green Party
Matthew Maxwell-Scott - Conservative Party
LANCASTER SOUTH EAST
Erica Lewis - Labour and Co-operative Party
Hamish Mills - Green Party
Paul Moon - Conservative Party
Jake Perkins - Liberal Democrats
MORECAMBE CENTRAL
Darren Clifford - Independent
Paul Hart - Liberal Democrats
Patrick McMurray - Green Party
Margaret Pattison - Labour Party
John Wild - Conservative Party
MORECAMBE NORTH
Geoffrey Gawith - Labour Party
Chloe Germaine - Green Party
Stuart Morris - Conservative Party
Tony Saville - Liberal Democrats
MORECAMBE SOUTH
Phillip Black - Labour Party
Richard Blaikie - Liberal Democrats
Charles Edwards - Conservative Party
Merv Evans - Independent
Diana Jones - Green Party
PENDLE
BRIERFIELD AND NELSON WEST
Mohammad Aslam - Conservative Party
Mohammed Iqbal - Labour Party
Annette Marti - Green Party
Mary Thomas - Liberal Democrats
NELSON EAST
Azhar Ali - Labour Party
Frankie Bell - Green Party
Adrian Mitchell - Conservative Party
Keith Thornton - Liberal Democrats
PENDLE CENTRAL
Manzar Iqbal - Labour Party
Dorothy Lord - Liberal Democrats
Ash Sutcliffe - Conservative Party
Yvonne Tennant - Labour Party
PENDLE HILL
Patricia Hannah-Wood - Labour and Co-operative Party
Christopher Hartley - Conservative Party
Brian Newman - Liberal Democrats
PENDLE RURAL
Robert French - Labour Party
Mike Goulthorp - Conservative Party
Jennifer Purcell - Conservative Party
David Whipp - Liberal Democrats
Tom Whipp - Liberal Democrats
Jane Wood - Green Party
PRESTON
PRESTON CENTRAL EAST
Jonty Campbell - Conservative Party
Edward Craven - Liberal Democrats
Frank De Molfetta - Labour Party
PRESTON CENTRAL WEST
Matthew Brown - Labour and Co-operative Party
Claire Craven - Liberal Democrats
Becky French - Conservative Party
PRESTON CITY
Taylor Donoughue-Smith - Liberal Democrats
James Elliot - Heritage Party: Free Speech and Liberty
Yousuf Motala - Labour Party
Andy Pratt - Conservative Party
PRESTON EAST
Daniel Duckworth - Conservative Party
Anna Hindle - Labour and Co-operative Party
Mike Turner - Liberal Democrats
PRESTON NORTH
Owen Lambert - Liberal Democrats
Yakub Patel - Labour Party
Ron Woollam - Conservative Party
PRESTON RURAL
Connor Dwyer - Labour Party
Daniel Guise - Liberal Democrats
Sue Whittam - Conservative Party
PRESTON SOUTH EAST
Mark Cotterill - Independent
Fiona Duke - Liberal Democrats
Jennifer Mein - Labour Party
Luke Walmsley - Conservative Party
PRESTON SOUTH WEST
Michael Balshaw - Independent
Mark Jewell - Liberal Democrats
Nweeda Khan - Labour Party
Scott Rainford - Conservative Party
PRESTON WEST
Trevor Hart - Conservative Party
John Potter - Liberal Democrats
James Timms - Labour Party
RIBBLE VALLEY
CLITHEROE
Ian Brown - Independent
Michael Graveston - Labour Party
Sue Hind - Conservative Party
Simon O’Rourke - Liberal Democrats
Malcolm Peplow - Green Party
LONGRIDGE WITH BOWLAND
Karl Barnsley - Labour and Cooperative Party
Donna O’Rourke - Liberal Democrats
Rupert Swarbrick - Conservative Party
Paul Yates - Green Party
RIBBLE VALLEY NORTH EAST
David Birtwhistle - Independent
Gaye McCrum Green Party
Anthony McNamara - Labour Party
Ged Mirfin - Conservative Party
Mary Robinson - Liberal Democrats
RIBBLE VALLEY SOUTH WEST
John Hymas - Liberal Democrats
Lee Jameson - Labour and Cooperative Party
Anne Peplow - Green Party
Alan Schofield - Conservative Party
ROSSENDALE
MID ROSSENDALE
Jenny Rigby - Conservative and Unionist Party
Sean Serridge - Labour and Co-Operative Party
ROSSENDALE EAST
Jimmy Eaton - Independent
Jackie Oakes - Labour Party
John Payne - Green Party
Margaret Pendlebury - Conservative and Unionist Party
ROSSENDALE SOUTH
Anne Cheetham - Conservative and Unionist Party
Patrick Marriott - Labour Party
Julie White - Green Party
ROSSENDALE WEST
Samara Barnes - Labour Party
David Stansfield - Independent
Laura-Beth Thompson - Conservative and Unionist Party
WHITWORTH AND BACUP
Barbara Ashworth - Labour Party
Daniel James Brogan - Green Party
Alan Neal - Community First
Scott Smith - Conservative and Unionist Party
SOUTH RIBBLE
LEYLAND CENTRAL
Sue Broady - Green Party
Stephen McHugh - Liberal Democrats
Craige Southern - Conservative Party
Matthew Tomlinson - Labour and Co-operative Party
LEYLAND SOUTH
Lou Jackson - Labour Party
Jayne Rear - Conservative Party
Paul Valentine - Liberal Democrats
LOSTOCK HALL AND BAMBER BRIDGE
Jeffrey Couperthwaite - Conservative Party
Chris Lomax - Labour Party
Carol Stunell - Liberal Democrats
MOSS SIDE AND FARINGTON
Michael Green - Conservative Party
John Swarbrick - Green Party
Simon Thomson - Liberal Democrats
Haydn Williams - Labour Party
Joan Wright - The For Britain Movement
PENWORTHAM EAST AND WALTON-LE-DALE
Joan Burrows - Conservative Party
Chris Burton-Johnson - Liberal Democrats
Carol Henshaw - Labour Party
PENWORTHAM WEST
David Bennett - Labour and Co-operative Party
Colette Davies - Green Party
David Howarth - Liberal Democrats
Linda Shave - Conservative Party
SOUTH RIBBLE EAST
James Gleeson - Labour Party
Stephanie Portersmith - Liberal Democrats
Barrie Yates - Conservative Party
SOUTH RIBBLE WEST
Simon Carter - Liberal Democrats
Graham Gooch - Conservative Party
Mike Webster - Labour and Co-operative Party
WEST LANCASHIRE
BURSCOUGH AND RUFFORD
Gareth Dowling - Labour and Cooperative Party
Neil Pollington - Liberal Democrats
Eddie Pope - Conservative Party
ORMSKIRK
Nikki Hennessy - Labour and Cooperative Party
Stephen Hunter - Liberal Democrats
Kate Mitchell - Our West Lancashire
George Pratt - Conservative Party
SKELMERSDALE CENTRAL
Terence Aldridge - Labour Party
Aaron Body - Skelmersdale Independents Putting Skem First
Callum Clark - Liberal Democrats
Laura Dalton - Green Party
John Larkin - Workers Party of Britain
Ruth Melling - Conservative Party
SKELMERSDALE EAST
John Fillis - Labour Party
Brian Hughes - Skelmersdale Independents Putting Skem First Hughes
Katie Juckes - Conservative Party
John Puddifer - Green Party
Nick Rekers - Liberal Democrats
SKELMERSDALE WEST
Peter Chandler - Liberal Democrats
Julie Gibson - Labour and Cooperative Party
Leonie Goldson - Skelmersdale Independents Putting Skem First
George Rear - Conservative Party
WEST LANCASHIRE EAST
Robert Bailey - Conservative Party
Ian Davis - Our West Lancashire
Terence Devine - Labour Party
Ruxandra-Mihaela Trandafoiu - Liberal Democrats
WEST LANCASHIRE NORTH
Dermot O-Hara - Liberal Democrats
Damian Owen - Labour Party
David Westley - Conservative Party
WEST LANCASHIRE WEST
Claire Cooper - Labour and Cooperative Party
David O’Toole - Conservative Party
David Thomas - Liberal Democrats
WYRE
CLEVELEYS EAST
Matt Hanley - Green Party
Andrea Kay - Conservative Party
Terry Lees - Labour Party
Lee Taylor-Jack - Liberal Democrats
CLEVELEYS SOUTH AND CARLTON
Barbara Mead-Mason Green Party
Holly Swales - Labour Party
Alan Vincent - Conservative Party
Teresa Wilson - Liberal Democrats
FLEETWOOD EAST
Lorraine Beavers - Labour and Cooperative Party
Gerry Blaikie - Liberal Democrats
Brian Crawford - Independent
Susan Hunt - Conservative Party
Michael Pickton - Green Party
Paul Sandham - Reform UK
FLEETWOOD WEST AND CLEVELEYS WEST
Stephen Clarke - Conservative Party
Adam Diver - Independent
Cheryl Raynor - Labour Party
Amy Stanning - Liberal Democrats
John Warnock - Green Party
POULTON-LE-FYLDE
Alf Clempson - Conservative Party
Rebecca Potter - Liberal Democrats
Nicky Sharkey - Green Party
Natalya Stone - Labour Party
THORNTON AND HAMBLETON
Peter Lawrence - Liberal Democrats
Andy Meredith - Labour Party
John Shedwick - Conservative Party
WYRE RURAL CENTRAL
Bethany Frost - Liberal Democrats
Richard Johnson - Labour Party
Matthew Salter - Conservative Party
Susan White - Green Party
WYRE RURAL EAST
Jonathan Binnie - Social Democratic Party
Nicholas Danby - Green Party
David Gale - Labour Party
Andrew Stevenson - Liberal Democrats
Shaun Turner - Conservative Party