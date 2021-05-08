LIVE: Lancashire County Council election results as they happen

Who will hold sway at County Hall when the results are in - the Conservatives' Keith Iddon, Gina Dowding from the Green Party, Labour's Azhar Ali or Liberal Democrat David Whipp?

The authority has been controlled by the Conservatives since the last poll in 2017, when the party captured 46 of the 84 seats available, Labour secured 30, the Liberal Democrats four, there were two independents and one representative each from the Green Party and UKIP.

During the term, two Tories defected to become independents and one formerly Conservative seat is currently vacant after the incumbent passed away last year.

All bar two of the county's 82 divisions are represented by one member and a party needs 43 seats or more to secure a majority.

Results will appear here as they are announced from County Hall.

AS IT STANDS (0 out of 84 declarations)

Conservative:

Labour:

Liberal Democrat:

Green Party:

Independent:

RESULTS BY DISTRICT

BURNLEY

BURNLEY CENTRAL EAST

Mohammed Hajji Nazrul - Liberal Democrats

Claire Ingham - Conservative and Unionist Party

Sobia Malik - Labour Party Candidate

Andy Wight - Green Party

BURNLEY CENTRAL WEST

Gordon Birtwistle - Liberal Democrats

Andy Fewings - Green Party

Tony Martin - Labour and Co-operative Party

Emma Payne - Burnley and Padiham Independent Party

Don Whitaker - Conservative and Unionist Party

BURNLEY NORTH EAST

Usman Arif - Labour Party

Helen Bridges - Green Party

Waseem Chowdhary - Liberal Democrats

Tom Commis - Conservative and Unionist Party

BURNLEY RURAL

Scott Cunliffe - Green Party: Save Our Green Space

Marcus Johnstone - Labour and Co-operative Party

Pippa Lishman - Liberal Democrats

Andrew Newhouse - Burnley and Padiham independent Party

Cosima Towneley - Conservative and Unionist Party

BURNLEY SOUTH WEST

Peter Gill - Conservative and Unionist Party

Neil Mottershead - Burnley and Padiham independent Party

Lian Pate - Labour and Co-operative Party

Duncan Reed - Green Party

Jeff Sumner - Liberal Democrats

PADIHAM AND BURNLEY WEST

Sarah Hall - Green Party

Alan Hosker - Conservative and Unionist Party

Peter McCann - Liberal Democrats

Mark Townsend - Labour Party

CHORLEY

CHORLEY CENTRAL

Steve Holgate - Labour Party

Peter Malpas - Conservative Party

Jane Weston - Green Party

CHORLEY NORTH

Kath Becker - Green Party

Magdalene Cullens - Conservative Party

Hasina Khan - Labour Party

CHORLEY RURAL EAST

Finty Royle - Green Party

James Siswick - Conservative Party

Kim Snape - Labour and Cooperative Party

CHORLEY RURAL WEST

John Clare - Green Party

Keith Iddon - Conservative Party

Alan Whittaker - Labour Party

John Wright - Liberal Democrats

CHORLEY SOUTH

Julia Berry - Labour and Cooperative Party

Andy Hunter-Rossall - Green Party

Christine Turner - Conservative Party

CLAYTON WITH WHITTLE

Sam Chapman - Conservative Party

Mark Clifford - Labour Party

Olga Gomez-Cash - Green Party

Gail Ormston - Liberal Democrats

EUXTON, BUCKSHAW AND ASTLEY

Catherine Donegan - Labour Party

Mark Perks - Independent

Rowan Power - Liberal Democrats

Aidy Riggott - Conservative Party

Rachel Smith - Green Party

HOGHTON WITH WHEELTON

Alan Cullens - Conservative Party

Stephen Fenn - Liberal Democrats

Peter Gabbott - Labour Party

Clare Hales - Green Party: Save Our Green Space

FYLDE

FYLDE EAST

Carole Buckley - Independent

Peter Collins - Independent

Verity Halliday Labour Party

Stewart Jones - Conservative Party

Sandra Throup - Liberal Democrats

FYLDE SOUTH

Julie Brickles - Independent

Paul Rigby - Conservative Party

Duncan Royle - Green Party

Gareth Trickett - Labour Party

FYLDE WEST

Nick Bell - Liberal Democrats

Karen Elger - Labour Party

John Singleton - Conservative Party

LYTHAM

Tim Ashton - Conservative Party

Mark Bamforth -Independent

Stephen Phillips - Liberal Democrats

Fran Wild - Labour Party

ST. ANNES NORTH

Peter BUCKLEY - Conservative Party

Joanne Gardner - Liberal Democrats

Oscar Marshall - Labour Party

ST. ANNES SOUTH

Justin De Rizzio-George - Labour Party

Patricia Fielding - Green Party

Andrew Holland -Liberal Democrats

Steve Rigby - Conservative Party

HYNDBURN

ACCRINGTON NORTH

Loraine Cox - Labour Party

Len Harris - UKIP

Shahed Mahmood Conservative Party

Joan West - Green Party

ACCRINGTON SOUTH

Katrina Brockbank - Green Party

Bernard Dawson - Labour and Co-operative Party

Terry Hurn - Conservative Party

ACCRINGTON WEST AND OSWALDTWISTLE CENTRAL

Munsif Dad - Labour Party

Tony Seaford - Green Party

Mohammed Younis - Conservative Party

GREAT HARWOOD, RISHTON AND CLAYTON-LE-MOORS (elects two members)

Noordad Aziz - Labour and Co-operative Party

Wayne Fitzharris - Reform UK

Carole Haythornthwaite - Conservative Party

Susie Kinghan - Green Party

Pat McGinley - Independent

Gareth Molineux - Conservative Party

Ian Robinson - Reform UK

Graham Sowter - Green Party

Adam Waller-Slack - Liberal Democrats

Kate Walsh - Labour and Co-operative Party

OSWALDTWISTLE

Jake Allen - Reform UK

Peter Britcliffe - Conservative Party

Glen Harrison - Labour Party

Julie Stubbins - Green Party

Bethany Waller-Slack - Liberal Democrats

LANCASTER

HEYSHAM

Roger Cleet - Independent

Andrew Gardiner - Conservative Party

Sarah Hayland - Labour Party

Jim Pilling - Liberal Democrats

Joanna Young - Green Party

LANCASTER CENTRAL

Ruth Colbridge - Labour Party

Gina Dowding - Green Party

Janet Walton - Conservative Party Candidate

LANCASTER EAST

Katia Adimora - Liberal Democrats

Lizzi Collinge - Labour Party

Jamie Melly - Green Party

Kevan Walton - Conservative Party Candidate

LANCASTER RURAL NORTH

Abi Mills - Green Party

Catherine Pilling - Liberal Democrats

Luke Taylor - Labour Party

Phillippa Williamson - Conservative Party

LANCASTER RURAL EAST

Lisa Corkerry - Labour Party

Peter Jackson - Liberal Democrats

Jan Maskell - Green Party

Matthew Maxwell-Scott - Conservative Party

LANCASTER SOUTH EAST

Erica Lewis - Labour and Co-operative Party

Hamish Mills - Green Party

Paul Moon - Conservative Party

Jake Perkins - Liberal Democrats

MORECAMBE CENTRAL

Darren Clifford - Independent

Paul Hart - Liberal Democrats

Patrick McMurray - Green Party

Margaret Pattison - Labour Party

John Wild - Conservative Party

MORECAMBE NORTH

Geoffrey Gawith - Labour Party

Chloe Germaine - Green Party

Stuart Morris - Conservative Party

Tony Saville - Liberal Democrats

MORECAMBE SOUTH

Phillip Black - Labour Party

Richard Blaikie - Liberal Democrats

Charles Edwards - Conservative Party

Merv Evans - Independent

Diana Jones - Green Party

PENDLE

BRIERFIELD AND NELSON WEST

Mohammad Aslam - Conservative Party

Mohammed Iqbal - Labour Party

Annette Marti - Green Party

Mary Thomas - Liberal Democrats

NELSON EAST

Azhar Ali - Labour Party

Frankie Bell - Green Party

Adrian Mitchell - Conservative Party

Keith Thornton - Liberal Democrats

PENDLE CENTRAL

Manzar Iqbal - Labour Party

Dorothy Lord - Liberal Democrats

Ash Sutcliffe - Conservative Party

Yvonne Tennant - Labour Party

PENDLE HILL

Patricia Hannah-Wood - Labour and Co-operative Party

Christopher Hartley - Conservative Party

Brian Newman - Liberal Democrats

PENDLE RURAL

Robert French - Labour Party

Mike Goulthorp - Conservative Party

Jennifer Purcell - Conservative Party

David Whipp - Liberal Democrats

Tom Whipp - Liberal Democrats

Jane Wood - Green Party

PRESTON

PRESTON CENTRAL EAST

Jonty Campbell - Conservative Party

Edward Craven - Liberal Democrats

Frank De Molfetta - Labour Party

PRESTON CENTRAL WEST

Matthew Brown - Labour and Co-operative Party

Claire Craven - Liberal Democrats

Becky French - Conservative Party

PRESTON CITY

Taylor Donoughue-Smith - Liberal Democrats

James Elliot - Heritage Party: Free Speech and Liberty

Yousuf Motala - Labour Party

Andy Pratt - Conservative Party

PRESTON EAST

Daniel Duckworth - Conservative Party

Anna Hindle - Labour and Co-operative Party

Mike Turner - Liberal Democrats

PRESTON NORTH

Owen Lambert - Liberal Democrats

Yakub Patel - Labour Party

Ron Woollam - Conservative Party

PRESTON RURAL

Connor Dwyer - Labour Party

Daniel Guise - Liberal Democrats

Sue Whittam - Conservative Party

PRESTON SOUTH EAST

Mark Cotterill - Independent

Fiona Duke - Liberal Democrats

Jennifer Mein - Labour Party

Luke Walmsley - Conservative Party

PRESTON SOUTH WEST

Michael Balshaw - Independent

Mark Jewell - Liberal Democrats

Nweeda Khan - Labour Party

Scott Rainford - Conservative Party

PRESTON WEST

Trevor Hart - Conservative Party

John Potter - Liberal Democrats

James Timms - Labour Party

RIBBLE VALLEY

CLITHEROE

Ian Brown - Independent

Michael Graveston - Labour Party

Sue Hind - Conservative Party

Simon O’Rourke - Liberal Democrats

Malcolm Peplow - Green Party

LONGRIDGE WITH BOWLAND

Karl Barnsley - Labour and Cooperative Party

Donna O’Rourke - Liberal Democrats

Rupert Swarbrick - Conservative Party

Paul Yates - Green Party

RIBBLE VALLEY NORTH EAST

David Birtwhistle - Independent

Gaye McCrum Green Party

Anthony McNamara - Labour Party

Ged Mirfin - Conservative Party

Mary Robinson - Liberal Democrats

RIBBLE VALLEY SOUTH WEST

John Hymas - Liberal Democrats

Lee Jameson - Labour and Cooperative Party

Anne Peplow - Green Party

Alan Schofield - Conservative Party

ROSSENDALE

MID ROSSENDALE

Jenny Rigby - Conservative and Unionist Party

Sean Serridge - Labour and Co-Operative Party

ROSSENDALE EAST

Jimmy Eaton - Independent

Jackie Oakes - Labour Party

John Payne - Green Party

Margaret Pendlebury - Conservative and Unionist Party

ROSSENDALE SOUTH

Anne Cheetham - Conservative and Unionist Party

Patrick Marriott - Labour Party

Julie White - Green Party

ROSSENDALE WEST

Samara Barnes - Labour Party

David Stansfield - Independent

Laura-Beth Thompson - Conservative and Unionist Party

WHITWORTH AND BACUP

Barbara Ashworth - Labour Party

Daniel James Brogan - Green Party

Alan Neal - Community First

Scott Smith - Conservative and Unionist Party

SOUTH RIBBLE

LEYLAND CENTRAL

Sue Broady - Green Party

Stephen McHugh - Liberal Democrats

Craige Southern - Conservative Party

Matthew Tomlinson - Labour and Co-operative Party

LEYLAND SOUTH

Lou Jackson - Labour Party

Jayne Rear - Conservative Party

Paul Valentine - Liberal Democrats

LOSTOCK HALL AND BAMBER BRIDGE

Jeffrey Couperthwaite - Conservative Party

Chris Lomax - Labour Party

Carol Stunell - Liberal Democrats

MOSS SIDE AND FARINGTON

Michael Green - Conservative Party

John Swarbrick - Green Party

Simon Thomson - Liberal Democrats

Haydn Williams - Labour Party

Joan Wright - The For Britain Movement

PENWORTHAM EAST AND WALTON-LE-DALE

Joan Burrows - Conservative Party

Chris Burton-Johnson - Liberal Democrats

Carol Henshaw - Labour Party

PENWORTHAM WEST

David Bennett - Labour and Co-operative Party

Colette Davies - Green Party

David Howarth - Liberal Democrats

Linda Shave - Conservative Party

SOUTH RIBBLE EAST

James Gleeson - Labour Party

Stephanie Portersmith - Liberal Democrats

Barrie Yates - Conservative Party

SOUTH RIBBLE WEST

Simon Carter - Liberal Democrats

Graham Gooch - Conservative Party

Mike Webster - Labour and Co-operative Party

WEST LANCASHIRE

BURSCOUGH AND RUFFORD

Gareth Dowling - Labour and Cooperative Party

Neil Pollington - Liberal Democrats

Eddie Pope - Conservative Party

ORMSKIRK

Nikki Hennessy - Labour and Cooperative Party

Stephen Hunter - Liberal Democrats

Kate Mitchell - Our West Lancashire

George Pratt - Conservative Party

SKELMERSDALE CENTRAL

Terence Aldridge - Labour Party

Aaron Body - Skelmersdale Independents Putting Skem First

Callum Clark - Liberal Democrats

Laura Dalton - Green Party

John Larkin - Workers Party of Britain

Ruth Melling - Conservative Party

SKELMERSDALE EAST

John Fillis - Labour Party

Brian Hughes - Skelmersdale Independents Putting Skem First Hughes

Katie Juckes - Conservative Party

John Puddifer - Green Party

Nick Rekers - Liberal Democrats

SKELMERSDALE WEST

Peter Chandler - Liberal Democrats

Julie Gibson - Labour and Cooperative Party

Leonie Goldson - Skelmersdale Independents Putting Skem First

George Rear - Conservative Party

WEST LANCASHIRE EAST

Robert Bailey - Conservative Party

Ian Davis - Our West Lancashire

Terence Devine - Labour Party

Ruxandra-Mihaela Trandafoiu - Liberal Democrats

WEST LANCASHIRE NORTH

Dermot O-Hara - Liberal Democrats

Damian Owen - Labour Party

David Westley - Conservative Party

WEST LANCASHIRE WEST

Claire Cooper - Labour and Cooperative Party

David O’Toole - Conservative Party

David Thomas - Liberal Democrats

WYRE

CLEVELEYS EAST

Matt Hanley - Green Party

Andrea Kay - Conservative Party

Terry Lees - Labour Party

Lee Taylor-Jack - Liberal Democrats

CLEVELEYS SOUTH AND CARLTON

Barbara Mead-Mason Green Party

Holly Swales - Labour Party

Alan Vincent - Conservative Party

Teresa Wilson - Liberal Democrats

FLEETWOOD EAST

Lorraine Beavers - Labour and Cooperative Party

Gerry Blaikie - Liberal Democrats

Brian Crawford - Independent

Susan Hunt - Conservative Party

Michael Pickton - Green Party

Paul Sandham - Reform UK

FLEETWOOD WEST AND CLEVELEYS WEST

Stephen Clarke - Conservative Party

Adam Diver - Independent

Cheryl Raynor - Labour Party

Amy Stanning - Liberal Democrats

John Warnock - Green Party

POULTON-LE-FYLDE

Alf Clempson - Conservative Party

Rebecca Potter - Liberal Democrats

Nicky Sharkey - Green Party

Natalya Stone - Labour Party

THORNTON AND HAMBLETON

Peter Lawrence - Liberal Democrats

Andy Meredith - Labour Party

John Shedwick - Conservative Party

WYRE RURAL CENTRAL

Bethany Frost - Liberal Democrats

Richard Johnson - Labour Party

Matthew Salter - Conservative Party

Susan White - Green Party

WYRE RURAL EAST

Jonathan Binnie - Social Democratic Party

Nicholas Danby - Green Party

David Gale - Labour Party

Andrew Stevenson - Liberal Democrats