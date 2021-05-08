Lancashire County Council elections: West Lancashire results
The Conservatives have retained control of Lancashire County Council after securing an outright majority at County Hall for the second consecutive election.
The party captured 48 seats - two more than at the last county poll in 2017 - comfortably surpassing the 43-seat threshold needed for it to remain in power.
Labour also gained two seats and the Green Party added a second county councillor to their number on the authority.
It was a disappointing day for the Liberal Democrats, who lost two seats - one of which was previously held by county group leader David Whipp.
Independent representation on the council was also wiped out, with the authority having had four members not aligned to a political party before this week's vote.
In West Lancashire, there was no change to the political control of any of its eight divisions. West Lancashire Council Conservative group leader David Westley returns to County Hall, having secured the West Lancashire North seat left vacant after the passing of County Cllr Malcolm Barron last year.
Here are the West Lancs results in full:
WEST LANCASHIRE
Lab - 4
Con - 4
Key
INC - incumbent
CM - cabinet member
GL - party group leader
BURSCOUGH AND RUFFORD (CON HOLD)
Gareth Dowling - Labour and Cooperative Party -1760
Neil Pollington - Liberal Democrats - 298
Eddie Pope (INC) - Conservative Party - 2112
ORMSKIRK (LAB HOLD)
Nikki Hennessy (INC) - Labour and Cooperative Party - 2051
Stephen Hunter - Liberal Democrats - 103
Kate Mitchell - Our West Lancashire - 1449
George Pratt - Conservative Party - 780
SKELMERSDALE CENTRAL (LAB HOLD)
Terence Aldridge (INC) - Labour Party - 1972
Aaron Body - Skelmersdale Independents Putting Skem First - 596
Callum Clark - Liberal Democrats - 39
Laura Dalton - Green Party - 84
John Larkin - Workers Party of Britain - 49
Ruth Melling - Conservative Party - 316
SKELMERSDALE EAST (LAB HOLD)
John Fillis (INC) - Labour Party - 1717
Brian Hughes - Skelmersdale Independents Putting Skem First - 259
Katie Juckes - Conservative Party - 1350
John Puddifer - Green Party - 376
Nick Rekers - Liberal Democrats - 76
SKELMERSDALE WEST (LAB HOLD)
Peter Chandler - Liberal Democrats - 220
Julie Gibson (INC) - Labour and Cooperative Party - 2120
Leonie Goldson - Skelmersdale Independents Putting Skem First - 762
George Rear - Conservative Party - 512
WEST LANCASHIRE EAST (CON HOLD)
Robert Bailey - Conservative Party - 1796
Ian Davis - Our West Lancashire - 1365
Terence Devine - Labour Party - 1010
Ruxandra-Mihaela Trandafoiu - Liberal Democrats - 143
WEST LANCASHIRE NORTH (CON HOLD)
Dermot O-Hara - Liberal Democrats - 250
Damian Owen - Labour Party - 1017
David Westley - Conservative Party - 2805
WEST LANCASHIRE WEST (CON HOLD)
Claire Cooper - Labour and Cooperative Party - 1312
David O’Toole (INC) - Conservative Party - 2261
David Thomas - Liberal Democrats - 358