Lancashire County Council elections: West Lancashire results

The party captured 48 seats - two more than at the last county poll in 2017 - comfortably surpassing the 43-seat threshold needed for it to remain in power.

Labour also gained two seats and the Green Party added a second county councillor to their number on the authority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

County Hall

It was a disappointing day for the Liberal Democrats, who lost two seats - one of which was previously held by county group leader David Whipp.

Independent representation on the council was also wiped out, with the authority having had four members not aligned to a political party before this week's vote.

In West Lancashire, there was no change to the political control of any of its eight divisions. West Lancashire Council Conservative group leader David Westley returns to County Hall, having secured the West Lancashire North seat left vacant after the passing of County Cllr Malcolm Barron last year.

Here are the West Lancs results in full:

WEST LANCASHIRE

Lab - 4

Con - 4

Key

INC - incumbent

CM - cabinet member

GL - party group leader

BURSCOUGH AND RUFFORD (CON HOLD)

Gareth Dowling - Labour and Cooperative Party -1760

Neil Pollington - Liberal Democrats - 298

Eddie Pope (INC) - Conservative Party - 2112

ORMSKIRK (LAB HOLD)

Nikki Hennessy (INC) - Labour and Cooperative Party - 2051

Stephen Hunter - Liberal Democrats - 103

Kate Mitchell - Our West Lancashire - 1449

George Pratt - Conservative Party - 780

SKELMERSDALE CENTRAL (LAB HOLD)

Terence Aldridge (INC) - Labour Party - 1972

Aaron Body - Skelmersdale Independents Putting Skem First - 596

Callum Clark - Liberal Democrats - 39

Laura Dalton - Green Party - 84

John Larkin - Workers Party of Britain - 49

Ruth Melling - Conservative Party - 316

SKELMERSDALE EAST (LAB HOLD)

John Fillis (INC) - Labour Party - 1717

Brian Hughes - Skelmersdale Independents Putting Skem First - 259

Katie Juckes - Conservative Party - 1350

John Puddifer - Green Party - 376

Nick Rekers - Liberal Democrats - 76

SKELMERSDALE WEST (LAB HOLD)

Peter Chandler - Liberal Democrats - 220

Julie Gibson (INC) - Labour and Cooperative Party - 2120

Leonie Goldson - Skelmersdale Independents Putting Skem First - 762

George Rear - Conservative Party - 512

WEST LANCASHIRE EAST (CON HOLD)

Robert Bailey - Conservative Party - 1796

Ian Davis - Our West Lancashire - 1365

Terence Devine - Labour Party - 1010

Ruxandra-Mihaela Trandafoiu - Liberal Democrats - 143

WEST LANCASHIRE NORTH (CON HOLD)

Dermot O-Hara - Liberal Democrats - 250

Damian Owen - Labour Party - 1017

David Westley - Conservative Party - 2805

WEST LANCASHIRE WEST (CON HOLD)

Claire Cooper - Labour and Cooperative Party - 1312

David O’Toole (INC) - Conservative Party - 2261