Lancashire County Council elections 2021: South Ribble results

The party captured 48 seats - two more than at the last county poll in 2017 - comfortably surpassing the 43-seat threshold needed for it to remain in power.

Labour also gained two seats and the Green Party added a second county councillor to their number on the authority.

County Hall

It was a disappointing day for the Liberal Democrats, who lost two seats - one of which was previously held by county group leader David Whipp.

Independent representation on the council was also wiped out, with the authority having had four members not aligned to a political party before this week's vote.

In the eight county divisions, there was no change to the political make-up of any of the seats. Conservative cabinet colleagues Michael Green and Graham Gooch easily retained their Moss Side and Farington and South Ribble West seats respectively with the latter enjoying a nore than 2,000 majority.

Against the backdrop of a disappointing day elsewhere in the county, Lib Dem David Howarth's doubling of his majority in his Penwortham West seat was a highlight for the party.

These are South Ribble's results in full:

Con - 6

Lab - 1

Lib Dem - 1

Key

INC - incumbent

CM - cabinet member

GL - party group leader

LEYLAND CENTRAL (LAB HOLD)

Sue Broady - Green Party - 159

Stephen McHugh - Liberal Democrats - 106

Craige Southern - Conservative Party - 1331

Matthew Tomlinson (INC) - Labour and Co-operative Party - 1914

LEYLAND SOUTH (CON HOLD)

Lou Jackson - Labour Party - 1516

Jayne Rear (INC) - Conservative Party - 1766

Paul Valentine - Liberal Democrats - 404

LOSTOCK HALL AND BAMBER BRIDGE (CON HOLD)

Jeffrey Couperthwaite - Conservative Party - 1883

Chris Lomax - Labour Party - 1609

Carol Stunell - Liberal Democrats - 161

MOSS SIDE AND FARINGTON (CON HOLD)

Michael Green (INC &CM) - Conservative Party - 2011

John Swarbrick - Green Party - 211

Simon Thomson - Liberal Democrats - 133

Haydn Williams - Labour Party - 891

Joan Wright - The For Britain Movement - 55

PENWORTHAM EAST AND WALTON-LE-DALE (CON HOLD)

Joan Burrows (INC) - Conservative Party - 1937

Chris Burton-Johnson - Liberal Democrats - 218

Carol Henshaw - Labour Party -1547

PENWORTHAM WEST (LIB DEM HOLD)

David Bennett - Labour and Co-operative Party - 929

Colette Davies - Green Party - 213

David Howarth (INC) - Liberal Democrats - 2513

Linda Shave - Conservative Party - 1421

SOUTH RIBBLE EAST (CON HOLD)

James Gleeson - Labour Party - 1144

Stephanie Portersmith - Liberal Democrats - 229

Barrie Yates (INC) - Conservative Party - 2186

SOUTH RIBBLE WEST (CON HOLD)

Simon Carter - Liberal Democrats - 353

Graham Gooch (INC & CM) - Conservative Party - 3068