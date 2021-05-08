Lancashire County Council elections 2021: South Ribble results
The Conservatives have retained control of Lancashire County Council after securing an outright majority at County Hall for the second consecutive election.
The party captured 48 seats - two more than at the last county poll in 2017 - comfortably surpassing the 43-seat threshold needed for it to remain in power.
Labour also gained two seats and the Green Party added a second county councillor to their number on the authority.
It was a disappointing day for the Liberal Democrats, who lost two seats - one of which was previously held by county group leader David Whipp.
Independent representation on the council was also wiped out, with the authority having had four members not aligned to a political party before this week's vote.
In the eight county divisions, there was no change to the political make-up of any of the seats. Conservative cabinet colleagues Michael Green and Graham Gooch easily retained their Moss Side and Farington and South Ribble West seats respectively with the latter enjoying a nore than 2,000 majority.
Against the backdrop of a disappointing day elsewhere in the county, Lib Dem David Howarth's doubling of his majority in his Penwortham West seat was a highlight for the party.
These are South Ribble's results in full:
Con - 6
Lab - 1
Lib Dem - 1
Key
INC - incumbent
CM - cabinet member
GL - party group leader
LEYLAND CENTRAL (LAB HOLD)
Sue Broady - Green Party - 159
Stephen McHugh - Liberal Democrats - 106
Craige Southern - Conservative Party - 1331
Matthew Tomlinson (INC) - Labour and Co-operative Party - 1914
LEYLAND SOUTH (CON HOLD)
Lou Jackson - Labour Party - 1516
Jayne Rear (INC) - Conservative Party - 1766
Paul Valentine - Liberal Democrats - 404
LOSTOCK HALL AND BAMBER BRIDGE (CON HOLD)
Jeffrey Couperthwaite - Conservative Party - 1883
Chris Lomax - Labour Party - 1609
Carol Stunell - Liberal Democrats - 161
MOSS SIDE AND FARINGTON (CON HOLD)
Michael Green (INC &CM) - Conservative Party - 2011
John Swarbrick - Green Party - 211
Simon Thomson - Liberal Democrats - 133
Haydn Williams - Labour Party - 891
Joan Wright - The For Britain Movement - 55
PENWORTHAM EAST AND WALTON-LE-DALE (CON HOLD)
Joan Burrows (INC) - Conservative Party - 1937
Chris Burton-Johnson - Liberal Democrats - 218
Carol Henshaw - Labour Party -1547
PENWORTHAM WEST (LIB DEM HOLD)
David Bennett - Labour and Co-operative Party - 929
Colette Davies - Green Party - 213
David Howarth (INC) - Liberal Democrats - 2513
Linda Shave - Conservative Party - 1421
SOUTH RIBBLE EAST (CON HOLD)
James Gleeson - Labour Party - 1144
Stephanie Portersmith - Liberal Democrats - 229
Barrie Yates (INC) - Conservative Party - 2186
SOUTH RIBBLE WEST (CON HOLD)
Simon Carter - Liberal Democrats - 353
Graham Gooch (INC & CM) - Conservative Party - 3068
Mike Webster - Labour and Co-operative Party - 1051