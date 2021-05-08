Lancashire County Council elections 2021: Fylde results

The party captured 48 seats - two more than at the last county poll in 2017 - comfortably surpassing the 43-seat threshold needed for it to remain in power.

Labour also gained two seats and the Green Party added a second county councillor to their number on the authority.

Fylde did not return any Independents to County Hall

It was a disappointing day for the Liberal Democrats, who lost two seats - one of which was previously held by county group leader David Whipp.

All six divisions in Fylde are now Tory-held after the party snatched two seats that had previously been held by independents who stood down at this election - Liz Oades in Fylde East and Paul Hayhurst in Fylde West.

The party retained the four other seats it already held, giving the Tories a clean sweep in the borough.

Here are Fylde's results in full:

Con - 6

Lab - 0

Ind - 0

Key

INC - incumbent

CM - cabinet member

GL - party group leader

FYLDE

FYLDE EAST (CON GAIN FORM IND)

Carole Buckley - Independent - 111

Peter Collins - Independent - 1343

Verity Halliday - Labour Party - 620

Stewart Jones - Conservative Party - 1493

Sandra Throup - Liberal Democrats - 106

FYLDE SOUTH (CON HOLD)

Julie Brickles - Independent - 583

Paul Rigby (INC) - Conservative Party - 1911

Duncan Royle - Green Party - 272

Gareth Trickett - Labour Party - 351

FYLDE WEST (CON GAIN FROM IND)

Nick Bell - Liberal Democrats - 438

Karen Elger - Labour Party - 706

John Singleton - Conservative Party - 2586

LYTHAM (CON HOLD)

Tim Ashton (INC) - Conservative Party - 2128

Mark Bamforth - Independent - 1947

Stephen Phillips - Liberal Democrats - 143

Fran Wild - Labour Party - 367

ST. ANNES NORTH (CON HOLD)

Peter Buckley (INC & CM) - Conservative Party - 2240

Joanne Gardner - Liberal Democrats - 908

Oscar Marshall - Labour Party - 650

ST. ANNES SOUTH (CON HOLD)

Justin De Rizzio-George - Labour Party - 770

Patricia Fielding - Green Party - 444

Andrew Holland - Liberal Democrats - 307