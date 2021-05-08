Lancashire County Council elections 2021: Fylde results
The Conservatives have retained control of Lancashire County Council after securing an outright majority at County Hall for the second consecutive election.
The party captured 48 seats - two more than at the last county poll in 2017 - comfortably surpassing the 43-seat threshold needed for it to remain in power.
Read More
Labour also gained two seats and the Green Party added a second county councillor to their number on the authority.
It was a disappointing day for the Liberal Democrats, who lost two seats - one of which was previously held by county group leader David Whipp.
All six divisions in Fylde are now Tory-held after the party snatched two seats that had previously been held by independents who stood down at this election - Liz Oades in Fylde East and Paul Hayhurst in Fylde West.
The party retained the four other seats it already held, giving the Tories a clean sweep in the borough.
Here are Fylde's results in full:
Con - 6
Lab - 0
Ind - 0
Key
INC - incumbent
CM - cabinet member
GL - party group leader
FYLDE
FYLDE EAST (CON GAIN FORM IND)
Carole Buckley - Independent - 111
Peter Collins - Independent - 1343
Verity Halliday - Labour Party - 620
Stewart Jones - Conservative Party - 1493
Sandra Throup - Liberal Democrats - 106
FYLDE SOUTH (CON HOLD)
Julie Brickles - Independent - 583
Paul Rigby (INC) - Conservative Party - 1911
Duncan Royle - Green Party - 272
Gareth Trickett - Labour Party - 351
FYLDE WEST (CON GAIN FROM IND)
Nick Bell - Liberal Democrats - 438
Karen Elger - Labour Party - 706
John Singleton - Conservative Party - 2586
LYTHAM (CON HOLD)
Tim Ashton (INC) - Conservative Party - 2128
Mark Bamforth - Independent - 1947
Stephen Phillips - Liberal Democrats - 143
Fran Wild - Labour Party - 367
ST. ANNES NORTH (CON HOLD)
Peter Buckley (INC & CM) - Conservative Party - 2240
Joanne Gardner - Liberal Democrats - 908
Oscar Marshall - Labour Party - 650
ST. ANNES SOUTH (CON HOLD)
Justin De Rizzio-George - Labour Party - 770
Patricia Fielding - Green Party - 444
Andrew Holland - Liberal Democrats - 307
Steve Rigby - Conservative Party - 2281