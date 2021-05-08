Lancashire County Council elections 2021: Chorley results

The party captured 48 seats - two more than at the last county poll in 2017 - comfortably surpassing the 43-seat threshold needed for it to remain in power.

Labour also gained two seats and the Green Party added a second county councillor to their number on the authority.

Chorley proved a happy hunting ground for Labour at the Lancashire County Council elections - (left to right) Hasina Khan, Kim Snape, Mark Clifford, Steve Holgate and Julia Berry (image: Michelle Adamson)

It was a disappointing day for the Liberal Democrats, who lost two seats - one of which was previously held by county group leader David Whipp.

Independent representation on the council was also wiped out, with the authority having had four members not aligned to a political party before this week's vote.

Across the eight county divisions covering Chorley, only one changed political colour this time round - Labour snatched Clayton with Whittle, a seat which elected then Tory Mark Perks in 2017. He defected to become an independent part-way through the term and stood as a non-affiliated candidate in Euxton, Buckshaw and Astley at this week's elections - losign out to Conservative incumbent Aidy Riggott.

The Clayton with Whittle division is now held by Labour's Mark Clifford, who dons a third council hat, as he already sits on Chorley Council and Clayton-le-Woods Parish Council.

Alan Cullens secured Hoghton with Wheelton for the Tories

Keith Iddon, the deputy Conservative leader of the county council - who is bidding for the top job after previous County Hall leader Geoff Driver stood down - retained his Chorley Rural West seat.

Meanwhile, the former Tory opposition group leader on Chorley Council, Alan Cullens, is now the member for Hoghton with Wheelton, replacing Andrew Snowdon who is hoping to be elected as Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner when that result is announced on Monday.

Here is the Chorley result in full:

CHORLEY

Labour's Mark Clifford captured Clayton with Whittle from the Conservatives

Lab - 5

Con - 3

Key

INC - incumbent

Conservative Aidy Riggott kept his Euxton, Buckshaw and Astley seat

CM - cabinet member

GL - party group leader

CHORLEY CENTRAL (LAB HOLD)

Steve Holgate (INC) - Labour Party - 2393

Peter Malpas - Conservative Party - 1423

Jane Weston - Green Party - 367

CHORLEY NORTH (LAB HOLD)

Kath Becker - Green Party - 335

Magdalene Cullens - Conservative Party - 831

Hasina Khan (INC) - Labour Party - 1740

CHORLEY RURAL EAST (LAB HOLD)

Finty Royle - Green Party - 228

James Siswick - Conservative Party - 1335

Kim Snape (INC) - Labour and Cooperative Party - 2484

CHORLEY RURAL WEST (CON HOLD)

John Clare - Green Party - 246

Keith Iddon (INC & GL) - Conservative Party - 2288

Alan Whittaker - Labour Party - 1938

John Wright - Liberal Democrats - 250

CHORLEY SOUTH (LAB HOLD)

Julia Berry (INC) - Labour and Cooperative Party - 2149

Andy Hunter-Rossall - Green Party - 443

Christine Turner - Conservative Party - 984

CLAYTON WITH WHITTLE (LAB GAIN FROM CON)

Sam Chapman - Conservative Party - 1826

Mark Clifford - Labour Party - 2044

Olga Gomez-Cash - Green Party - 203

Gail Ormston - Liberal Democrats - 176

EUXTON, BUCKSHAW AND ASTLEY (CON HOLD)

Catherine Donegan - Labour Party - 1668

Mark Perks - Independent - 274

Rowan Power - Liberal Democrats - 96

Aidy Riggott (INC) - Conservative Party - 2511

Rachel Smith - Green Party - 226

HOGHTON WITH WHEELTON (CON HOLD)

Alan Cullens - Conservative Party - 1871

Stephen Fenn - Liberal Democrats - 203

Peter Gabbott - Labour Party - 1467