Lancashire County Council elections 2021: Chorley results
The Conservatives have retained control of Lancashire County Council after securing an outright majority at County Hall for the second consecutive election.
The party captured 48 seats - two more than at the last county poll in 2017 - comfortably surpassing the 43-seat threshold needed for it to remain in power.
Labour also gained two seats and the Green Party added a second county councillor to their number on the authority.
It was a disappointing day for the Liberal Democrats, who lost two seats - one of which was previously held by county group leader David Whipp.
Independent representation on the council was also wiped out, with the authority having had four members not aligned to a political party before this week's vote.
Across the eight county divisions covering Chorley, only one changed political colour this time round - Labour snatched Clayton with Whittle, a seat which elected then Tory Mark Perks in 2017. He defected to become an independent part-way through the term and stood as a non-affiliated candidate in Euxton, Buckshaw and Astley at this week's elections - losign out to Conservative incumbent Aidy Riggott.
The Clayton with Whittle division is now held by Labour's Mark Clifford, who dons a third council hat, as he already sits on Chorley Council and Clayton-le-Woods Parish Council.
Keith Iddon, the deputy Conservative leader of the county council - who is bidding for the top job after previous County Hall leader Geoff Driver stood down - retained his Chorley Rural West seat.
Meanwhile, the former Tory opposition group leader on Chorley Council, Alan Cullens, is now the member for Hoghton with Wheelton, replacing Andrew Snowdon who is hoping to be elected as Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner when that result is announced on Monday.
Here is the Chorley result in full:
CHORLEY
Lab - 5
Con - 3
Key
INC - incumbent
CM - cabinet member
GL - party group leader
CHORLEY CENTRAL (LAB HOLD)
Steve Holgate (INC) - Labour Party - 2393
Peter Malpas - Conservative Party - 1423
Jane Weston - Green Party - 367
CHORLEY NORTH (LAB HOLD)
Kath Becker - Green Party - 335
Magdalene Cullens - Conservative Party - 831
Hasina Khan (INC) - Labour Party - 1740
CHORLEY RURAL EAST (LAB HOLD)
Finty Royle - Green Party - 228
James Siswick - Conservative Party - 1335
Kim Snape (INC) - Labour and Cooperative Party - 2484
CHORLEY RURAL WEST (CON HOLD)
John Clare - Green Party - 246
Keith Iddon (INC & GL) - Conservative Party - 2288
Alan Whittaker - Labour Party - 1938
John Wright - Liberal Democrats - 250
CHORLEY SOUTH (LAB HOLD)
Julia Berry (INC) - Labour and Cooperative Party - 2149
Andy Hunter-Rossall - Green Party - 443
Christine Turner - Conservative Party - 984
CLAYTON WITH WHITTLE (LAB GAIN FROM CON)
Sam Chapman - Conservative Party - 1826
Mark Clifford - Labour Party - 2044
Olga Gomez-Cash - Green Party - 203
Gail Ormston - Liberal Democrats - 176
EUXTON, BUCKSHAW AND ASTLEY (CON HOLD)
Catherine Donegan - Labour Party - 1668
Mark Perks - Independent - 274
Rowan Power - Liberal Democrats - 96
Aidy Riggott (INC) - Conservative Party - 2511
Rachel Smith - Green Party - 226
HOGHTON WITH WHEELTON (CON HOLD)
Alan Cullens - Conservative Party - 1871
Stephen Fenn - Liberal Democrats - 203
Peter Gabbott - Labour Party - 1467
Clare Hales - Green Party: Save Our Green Space - 415