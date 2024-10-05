Islamic prayer centre in Preston allowed to quadruple congregation size

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Muslim prayer facility in a residential area of Preston has been told it can more than quadruple the number of people allowed to attend at any one time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Boulevard Community Centre - based in one half of a semi-detached house at the junction of Carlton Drive and Carlton Boulevard in Frenchwood - has been limited to having just eight worshippers on the premises since it opened five years ago.

The cap was branded “ridiculous” at a meeting of Preston City Council’s committee, whose members gave the go-ahead for a new maximum of between 12 and 35 attendees, depending on the particular prayer session and time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The window during which prayers can be held has also been increased by an hour at either end of the day, so that the facility can operate between 6am and 11pm.

Read More Preston mosque gets permission for morning call to prayer to mark Eid festivals

The decision follows a series of complaints made to the local authority over the past three years that the centre was breaching planning conditions restricting both the maximum number of worshippers and its permitted opening times - which a report to the committee revealed were supported by evidence obtained by the council.

A formal notice was issued to the facility in May, ordering it to comply with the rules - after which an application to alter them was submitted.

The change was supported by 210 people who contacted the authority in support of the move, but was opposed by 58 others who raised concerns about the potential impact on parking and noise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A representation was read out on behalf of one unnamed resident who claimed buses and emergency service vehicles have difficulty manoeuvring around the cars of prayer room attendees which are “parked in the way”.

However, a user of the facility, identified only as Mr. Ali, told the meeting all the worshippers “come on foot” - with the exception of disabled visitors for whom parking is available in front of the building. He said people were attracted to park in the area for other reasons.

Alban Cassidy, the agent for the application, said the purpose of the centre was to serve such a “local population” that users would not need to drive to get to it. He added that the Imam even keeps a register of worshippers, with anyone travelling from further afield being “gently told that they’re not welcome”.

Fishwick and Frenchwood ward councillor Valerie Wise said an independent noise assessment had shown that adjacent neighbours could not hear the prayers being undertaken. She said she had been “assured” by the operators that they would “abide by” the new conditions and added: “Having a maximum of eight [people] was ridiculous.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her ward colleague Martyn Rawlinson said the worshippers were “really active members of the community”.

The meeting heard that the proposed new rules had been the subject of lengthy negotiation with the council. An original suggestion by the prayer centre would have allowed attendance as early as 2.45am at the height of summer.

Committee member Harry Landless described the current restrictions as “impractical” and said a “strong argument” had been made for the requested change.

Fellow member Sara Holmes backed a recommendation made by the authority's own environmental health officers for a maximum of 20 users between 8am and 10pm and a dozen at the very start and end of the day - but the more generous conditions were ultimately approved by six votes to two. Noise mitigation measures proposed as part of the noise survey will have to be implemented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to its conversion, the ground floor of the property was a shop. A one-year permission for use as a prayer facility was granted in 2018, but the city council rejected an application to make it permanent in 2020.

That decision was overturned on appeal to a planning inspector, who ruled the centre could continue - but only with the same attendance originally permitted by town hall planners.

WHAT IS ALLOWED AND WHEN?

The total permitted number of users of the prayer facility will now vary according to prayer session and time of year, as follows:

• up to a maximum of 12 users for the Fajr dawn prayer (all year round);

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• up to a maximum of 20 users for the Isha night prayer (May-August);

• up to a maximum of 35 users for the Isha night prayer (September-April);

• up to a maximum of 35 users for the Dhuhr midday, Asr afternoon and Maghrib sunset prayers (all year round).