How Radio 2 In The Park gig could leave a short and long-term legacy for Preston and Lancashire

Almost half of the music-lovers who flocked to Preston over the weekend for the Radio 2 In The Park concerts travelled to the city from outside Lancashire, figures have revealed.

Business leaders believe the gig will have given a long-term boost to the local economy by drumming up a national profile for Preston as host of an event promoted by – and broadcast on – the most listened to radio station in the UK.

Early indications are that the approximately 70,000 tickets sold for the Moor Park event also translated into a more immediate bounce for city businesses as a result of the sudden influx of visitors.

Bringing musical legends like the Pet Shop Boys to Preston will pay dividends, business leaders hope

Statistics shared with the Lancashire Post by Preston Business Improvement District (BID) show that footfall in Preston city centre was up seven percent on Saturday compared to the same day last year.

Overall, across the weekend, visitor numbers were five percent higher than the previous week.

BID Manager Mark Whittle says the figures would probably have been better still had it not been for the wet weather on rain-soaked Sunday.

He added: “Having spoken to several businesses already – brands and independents – their general feeling is that there was a noticeable lift across the weekend, both in terms of numbers of people about and general atmosphere.”

Forty-seven percent of ticket-holders for the event – which was a sell-out on the Saturday, when the bill was topped by Sting and also saw performances from Sugababes, Kim Wilde and Craig David – arrived in Preston from beyond Lancashire’s borders.

Those attendees now have the potential to become walking adverts for the city and county they have just visited – as well as likely having spent money on hotels and food and drink during their extended stay in the area.

Equally appealing from an economic point of view, according to Mark Whittle, are those Lancastrians who may not regularly make the trip to Preston, despite it being on their doorstep – but who now could become “repeat visitors” as a result of their experience at the concerts.

He said: “The word Preston has been spread far and wide, up and down the land – [both] this weekend and since the gigs were announced in the spring.

“Brand ‘Preston’ reached a worldwide audience through TV, radio and social media.

“Whilst the weekend, of course, was the main event, the positive effect that this national event has had on the city is far bigger – and shows Preston’s future capabilities.”

Preston is also now the only place to have hosted both the Radio 1 and Radio 2 ‘weekender’ events, having hosted the former station back in 2007.