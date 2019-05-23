Government grant is ring-fenced to help the homeless in Preston

Homeless people in Preston will benefit from a Government grant of £108,613.

The grant from Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is ring-fenced so that it can only be used to prevent or deal with homelessness.

Members of Preston City Council’s Cabinet are set to formally accept the money and approve that Housing Advice Services are to use the funding on initiatives that enhance the prevention and relief of homelessness in the city.

The council received a Flexible Homelessness Support Grant of £64,881 in 2017/18 and £72,230 2018/19 and is due to receive £108,613 in 2019/20.