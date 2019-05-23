Co-operatives in Preston could be supported with £29k cash injection

Almost £30,000 could be pumped into building up worker co-operatives in Preston.

Cabinet members at the city council are set to consider approving £29k to support the work of Co-operatives UK (CUK) in the city.

If proposals are accepted it will mean CUK will feed into the development of a pipeline of at least 10 new co-ops.

Council documents state: “The ultimate goal is to encourage a transformational economic outcome for local communities by building worker-owned co-operative enterprises that play a role in addressing inequalities of power, income and opportunity.”

They continue: “The council is committed to growing the Preston economy and working to ensure that the benefits of that growth are shared across all sections of the community. It is keen to encourage new models of enhanced economic democracy which enable citizens to exercise more direct control over their economic prospects.”