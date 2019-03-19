Council workmen muck in with orange spray

Pedestrians received a colourful surprise in South Ribble this week as the council’s latest clean up campaign was launched.

Council workmen were sent out armed with orange paint - to spray dog muck.

South Ribble Council alerted residents to the work through social media.

It tweeted yesterday: “Orange paint sprayed on the street?

“Wonder what it means?

“Well, it’s actually the council — literally highlighting the problem.

“When we see dog fouling, before clearing it, we are spray-painting it orange to bring people’s attention to this (rather disgusting) issue.”

And it followed up with: “So while we will always clean the streets of dog fouling, we want to urge dog owners to clean up after their pets. We hope this campaign will raise awareness of the issue.

“The orange paint will remain for a period—thereby showing problem areas & reminding dog owners to clean up.”

The council said it had been clearing and spraying the dog fouling yesterday morning.

Loretta Whitely, founder of the Facebook group Dog Issues Leyland, told the Guardian; “We absolutely agree with it. As a responsible dog owner and with three hundred and odd other members on

our site, it’s the bane of our life.”

She said she walked out of her front door just the other day to discover in the middle of the footpath “a great pile of steaming dog do!” And again, walking along Dunkirk Lane, she said she noticed dog mess along there, too.

Regarding the council’s campaign, she continued: “Whether it will be productive or not, I don’t know.”

“But yeah, I’ve no problems with it. It certainly doesn’t cause me any issues for myself and certainly for members of the group

She added; “There was something about councils down south doing DNA testing dog muck.

“But again, what did it prove? I don’t know what it could prove.”

Councillor Caroline Moon, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Streetscene, said: “Our campaign to crack down on dog fouling began in February and aims to highlight this issue as one of local importance but also one of personal responsibility.

Dog owners must make sure they are cleaning up after their pets – but where they do not, we will be using orange spray paint to bring people’s attention to it, in a bid to totally eradicate this unnecessary problem.

“Whilst we will remove the dog fouling, the orange paint remains behind as a reminder to dog owners that someone has had to come out and clean it up for them.”