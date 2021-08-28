Council offers advice on ways Lancashire residents can help refugees from Afghanistan
County hall chiefs have provided a list of ways Lancashire residents can help newly-arriving refugees from Afghanistan.
A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "Many people are asking how they can donate items to newly arriving Afghan families. In #Lancashire, the most urgent priority is finding housing. We need houses with 3 beds or more, available for 12 months.
"If you can offer a property, please email our.Refugee Integration Team at: [email protected]
"Donations of clothing, food & furniture are most in need at the holding hotels in Manchester. You can donate items to the hotels through
"Other refugee families across Lancashire are always in need of clothes and food items."
Here are just a few of the organisations we work with who are currently taking donations: