Council offers advice on ways Lancashire residents can help refugees from Afghanistan

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "Many people are asking how they can donate items to newly arriving Afghan families. In #Lancashire, the most urgent priority is finding housing. We need houses with 3 beds or more, available for 12 months.

"If you can offer a property, please email our.Refugee Integration Team at: [email protected]

"Donations of clothing, food & furniture are most in need at the holding hotels in Manchester. You can donate items to the hotels through

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family members greet refugees evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan

"Other refugee families across Lancashire are always in need of clothes and food items."