Council explains why more is happening with Leyland Market revamp than it might seem

South Ribble Borough Council has told residents eager to see progress being made on the refurbishment of Leyland Market that the work is “not all visible”.

The much-loved facility is currently being housed in a temporary location in Kings Court Business Centre, on King Street, while the refit is carried out.

It had initially been expected that the revamped market on Hough Lane - which closed its doors in late September last year - would be complete by this autumn.

However, the borough council recently said it would now be late 2026 before the building is ready to welcome customers once again.

The authority has insisted the market is “flourishing in its new temporary home, with lots to offer shoppers”. It remains open on its traditional days of Tuesday, Friday and Saturday each week.

How the revamped Leyland Market will look | Wilson Mason Architects

In an update shared on social media this week, the council said some of the work taking place at the Hough Lane site would not be obvious.

“To set up the new gas main connection for the refurbished market, teams have been disconnecting all the existing gas infrastructure.

“This involved the gas pipes in the building as well as those connected to the underground system.

“This now paves the way for the new gas lines to be fitted allowing for the continued work on the market building,” the authority explained.

The scheme is part of the £38m Leyland Town Deal, which includes public space improvements, along with business and residential development.