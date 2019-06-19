Council chiefs called in to monitor £1.2m redevelopment of Penwortham Residential Park

Residents have been reassured “there has been no wrongdoing” over disputed work at a Penwortham caravan park.

South Ribble Borough Council were called in to investigate work at Penwortham Residential Park off Stricklands Lane after new owners began creating additional housing spaces on land that was a communal green and by excavating an embankment area.

Clearance work and the new retaining wall at Penwortham Residential Park



Residents said work was started without notifying them, questioned whether it has the correct development permission, and were worried over the impact of work to the embankment on the stability of trees above.

But now - despite initially considering a stop order - borough planning bosses have found the works were being carried out in accordance with permitted development.



However, a new retaining wall built near the excavated embankment is not covered by building regulations and residents concerned about it have been advised to report it to the Health and Safety Executive.

The former communal green, which is being developed for plots



Councillor Bill Evans said: “Having investigated this matter in full, we are satisfied that there has been no wrongdoing and that all works to date have been undertaken within the owner’s permitted development rights.



“We will be monitoring the situation closely and would welcome residents to contact the council directly by emailing planning@southribble.gov.uk if they have any further issues or comments.”



Wyldecrest Parks took ownership of Penwortham Residential Park off Stricklands Lane in December 2018, with chairman Alfie Best telling the Post the work is part of a £1.2m regeneration.



He said improvements being made to the gas and electricity supply, drainage, road conditions, the office area and landscaping.



He said: “People have complained to us about the electricity and drainage and we’ve acted quickly and diligently. But you can’t make an omelette without breaking eggs.”



He also revealed a new leisure area will be installed to compensate for the loss of the green area.



Lancashire Wildlife Trust said they received a complaint about tree clearance work. They said they were concerned that tree felling and scrub clearance during the nesting season is bad practice.