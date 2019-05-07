Consultation on the future of Lancashire's Traveller sites

Have your say

Lancashire County Council is asking people to give their views on future of three Traveller sites.

The sites are Altham near Accrington, Mellishaw Park in Morecambe and Leighton Street in Preston. The residents pay rent for pitches.

These sites are currently owned by the county council. They are not a legal requirement, so the council is proposing to sell them.

Any sale would be conditional on the site being retained for Travellers.

A spokesperson for the county council said: “This consultation considers a proposal to sell these sites. Council officers have visited the sites to make residents aware of the upcoming consultation.

“We want to hear people’s views about these sites. Our cabinet will then consider all responses very carefully, before making a final decision later this year.”

People can comment on the proposals at www.lancashire.gov.uk/consultations.

Printed copies will also be available at Accrington Library, Heysham Library and the Harris Library in Preston.

The deadline for comments on the consultation is Wednesday 3 July.