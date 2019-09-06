Consultation into future of Leyland's Worden Hall is extended to allow for more feedback

A consultation exercise on the future of Leyland’s Worden Hall has been extended due to popular demand.

South Ribble Borough Council decided to ask residents for their thoughts on how the Hall in Worden Park should be used the in the future, and has now decided to extend the consultation until Monday, September 16 – allowing for seven more days of feedback.

This will include an additional drop-in event to be held at the Derby Wing of Worden Hall, taking place from 2pm until 7pm on Thursday, September 12.

Read more about the moth-balled hall here



Residents are encouraged to attend the event and speak with council officers, elected members and architects about the various options that present themselves for the future of Worden Hall.

The council said the response so far has been “very positive”, with hundreds of people completing online and paper feedback forms.

Councillor Matthew Tomlinson, cabinet member for finance, property and assets, said: “I am delighted by the volume of responses we are receiving and would like to thank everyone for taking part in this crucial consultation.

“However, we are extending the deadline for two reasons: firstly, to make sure that nobody misses out on having their say, because everybody’s opinions are vitally important to getting this right; and secondly, to allow for more people to attend a fourth and final drop-in event to come and scrutinise the proposals but also see the hall in all its glory and understand the sheer potential it holds.

“Before the council takes any decision, we want as much feedback as possible – and extending the deadline is the right step to take to ensure a thorough, fair, and inclusive process.”

Anyone who can't attend the drop-in session can complete the survey online


