Conservative Nigel Evans holds Ribble Valley seat in the General Elections 2019

Ribble Valley voters have gone to the polls and elected Conservative Nigel Evans as their new MP.

The former deputy speaker of the Common has held the seat after securing 33,346 votes, the most he's ever had since he first stood for . The results were announced at around 2-30am this morning at the Roefield Leisure Centre in Edisford Road, Clitheroe.

Votes being counted in the Ribble Valley.

Nigel will represent the Borough of Ribble Valley, and the nine Borough of South Ribble wards, which are Bamber Bridge East, Bamber Bridge West, Coupe Green and Gregson Lane, Farington East, Farington West, Lostock Hall, Samlesbury and Walton, Walton-le-Dale East and Walton-le-Dale West.

He said: "The clear message from the exit polls at 10pm last night was that the people themselves are angry that when they had the ability to vote in the referendum for Brexit, they decided to vote to leave.

"Well, three and a half years later we are still in the European Union.

"This election has been called the Brexit election and tonight people have made their voices clear again but this time by changing their members of Parliament.

Labour's Giles Bridge.

"And I've always said if we can't persuade Parliament to change its mind then we should allow the British people to change its members of Parliament and that's what their doing tonight in big numbers.

"And that will give us the opportunity to deliver the Brexit people voted for in 2016. We will be leaving the European Union by the end of next month."

Chantelle Seddon, the Liberal Democrat candidate, obtained 4,776 votes while Giles Bridge (Labour) had 14,907, Paul Yates (Green Party) had 1,704 and Tony Johnson (Independent) had 551.

Nigel was the Ribble Valley MP before the election and has been in the seat since 1992.

Chantelle Seddon, Liberal Democrat candidate.

Polls closed to voters at 10pm last night and The High Sheriff of Lancashire, the Honourable. Ralph C. Assheton TD DL, announced the results. Some 216 ballot papers were rejected.