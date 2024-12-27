'Closing the Post Office is one less reason to visit a town already on its knees'
Charlie Edwards and Alf Clempson have spoken out against the proposed withdrawal of the counter service in Morecambe and Poulton-le-Fylde.
The Post Office announced last month that it could shut more than a hundred of its “crown” outlets - those which it owns and operates directly rather than under franchise agreements with subpostmasters.
The Morecambe branch, on Victoria Street, and the Poulton outlet, in the Teanlowe Centre, are amongst those under threat.
County Cllr Edwards, who represents the Morecambe South division at County Hall, has submitted a motion - backed by Poulton-le-Fylde representative County Cllr Clempson - to be debated at the next meeting of Lancashire County Council.
It expresses dismay at the planned closures and notes that “thousands of residents” have set out their opposition to the proposals, because of the impact that they are likely to have, “particularly on vulnerable and elderly residents in rural communities”.
County Cllr Edwards said the Post Office provides “vital services for people who can’t necessarily access everything on the internet or a mobile phone”.
He added: “Morecambe town centre is on its knees and if there are no reasons to go into town, nobody will. That’s why I support Morecambe Library, that’s why I want to see the Arndale redeveloped - and that’s why we need to protect the Post Office.
“I appreciate the Post Office needs to make efficiencies, but expanding the services they offer like banking, parcel delivery and currency exchange will surely be more profitable than inconveniencing their customers,” the Conservative politician said.
Around 1,000 jobs are a risk nationwide as a result of the proposed shutdowns, which are part of the Post Office’s transformation plan. The company says the changes will enable it to increase the pay of postmasters.
