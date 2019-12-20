Christmas 2019: This is how to recycle your real Christmas tree in Preston - and when you can leave it out

Details of how to recycle your real Christmas tree have been released by Preston City Council.

How you recycle your tree differs depending on whether you subscribe to the council's garden waste service or not.

Photo by Maria Tyutina from Pexels

Garden waste subscribers are being asked to chop up their tree and dispose of it in the brown bin, which will be collected on the next scheduled collection day free of charge.

Garden waste collections are set to start again on Monday January 6, 2020.

Residents not registered with the council's garden waste service can book a collection date on the Preston Council website.

Collection dates are on Tuesday January 7, Thursday January 16 and Thursday February 6, 2020 and will cost £5.

Residents who book for a collection slot are being asked to place the tree outside by 7am on the day of the collection.