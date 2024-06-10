Chorley Trade Unionists launch election pledges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chorley TUC, representing thousands of working people and their families across Chorley, has launched its seven key election pledges for candidates. Parliamentary candidates for the Constituency will have a week to consider the pledges and sign up in full or in part.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Chorley TUC say that their election pledges have been developed over years of campaigning by trade unionists and the people of Chorley. Covering issues such as local government funding, climate change and school cuts, the pledges have been sent to all of the Chorley parlimentary candidates with a call for them to back the pledges. Chorley TUC, sometimes known as the Trades Council, says that these pledges represent the "minimum that the people of Chorley expect from anyone hoping to become our elected representative."

The pledges also include an expectation that candidates will back a call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a real issue in the town as Palestine campaigners have accused incumbent MP, Sir Lindsey Hoyle, of using his position as Speaker of the House of Commons to block a clear vote on a ceasefire.

The Seven Key Pledges in full

Secretary of Chorley TUC, Andy Cunningham, said that the pledges aimed "to ensure that this election is about policies, not personalities. People in Chorley deserves an MP that will faithfully represent their views rather than one that uses our town simply as a backdrop for photo opportunites."

"These pledges are simply about basic decency and we would expect all our candidates to back all of these pledges. We will, of course, be publicising the candidates responses to ensure that voters in Chorley know where the candidates stand ahead of the poll."

While the three main parties aren't standing in Chorley as the incumbment MP is the Speaker, the Green Party and the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) are standing to ensure voters in Chorley "have another option." Many Chorley residents felt let down last time that they couldn't vote for the party that they wanted.

Chorley TUC's pledges are an attempt, they claim, "to make it clear that this is a key election and that working people in Chorley have a serious decision to make on Thursday 4th July."

The pledges in full:

A Pledge for the People of Chorley

i) Reform and increase local government funding for key services.

ii) Decent housing for all - more social housing and a cap on private rents.

iii) The repeal of anti-trade union legislation and a return to democratic norms.

iv) A significant increase in school funding and a reduction in class sizes.

v) A commitment to ensuring Britain is carbon neutral by 2030 and support for climate justice around the world.

vi) Support for an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza with a recognition of the current genocide taking place there.