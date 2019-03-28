Chorley residents to benefit from new Bank Holiday bin collections

Bank Holidays will be included in the bin collection calendar from next month as part of changes being implemented across Chorley.

Chorley Council, which is responsible for emptying 75,000 bins every week, is bring in the change over the Easter weekend.

Residents whose collections fall on Good Friday or Easter Monday can put their bins out as usual.

Collections will continue as normal across all Bank Holidays through the year, aside from the festive period.

Coun Adrian Lowe, who is responsible for bin collections at the council, said: “The change will hopefully help us to improve what is already an excellent service with the main benefits for us in taking advantage of developments in technology, which means we can provide better value for money to residents.”

Although collection days will stay the same, collection times may differ slightly, so it is important residents have their bins out ready to be emptied by 7am.

“Those who are eagle-eyed might have spotted the change on the collection calendars that we deliver so if you want to double check just take a look at your calendar or you can view all the information at chorley.gov.uk/bins,” said Coun Lowe.

“The changes are aimed at making things simpler for residents and we expect the move to run smoothly.

“The main message is if your bins are emptied on a Friday make sure you put them out on Good Friday for collection and the same goes for everyone the following week – the collections will all be on your usual day.”

As part of the new contract, which is being taken on by FCC Environment, the modern waste collection lorries will be fitted with the latest technology, including 360-degree cameras.