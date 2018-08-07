Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle welcomes Government inquiry into leasehold reform

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle has welcomed the decision by the Housing, Communities and Local Government select committee to launch an inquiry into leasehold reform.

Last year Sir Lindsay raised the leasehold scandal in Parliament following correspondence from constituents across Chorley who have found themselves tied into penalising and unclear terms and conditions of their leasehold.

The inquiry will now consider the Government’s leasehold reform programme and how existing leaseholders in houses and flats facing onerous leasehold terms can be supported.

Sir Lindsay said: “With around four million leasehold homes in England, they make up a significant part of the private home ownership sector.

"Here in Chorley we have hundreds of leasehold properties, and I’ve heard regularly from constituents who explain often they come up against significant issues which affect their rights, from high service charges with a lack of transparency through to excessive ground rents and barriers to buying freeholds.

"The Government has said it is committed to various reforms to tackle some of the troubling practices in the sector and we need to inform that debate. I will be sending a formal submission and urge others to do the same.”

The inquiry’s terms of reference are:

- The adequacy of the Government’s programme of work on residential leasehold reform;

- What support and government intervention can be provided to existing leaseholders, in both houses and flats?

- What are the implications of providing such support and government intervention to these existing leaseholders?