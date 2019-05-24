Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle is 'interested' in becoming the future Speaker of the House of Commons

Chorley’s MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle has revealed he is interested in entering a future race to be the next chair of the House of Commons.

Sir Lindsay, who was born and raised in Adlington, has hinted that once current Speaker of the House John Bercow steps down, he may well throw his hat in to the ring to be his replacement.

Sir Lindsay at Highfield Nursery School in Chorley

“There isn’t a vacancy right now,” Sir Lindsay explained.

“But of course if there is to be one I would be interested in it.

"If it happens, it happens.”

But he added: “People are starting on a race before it has even set off.”

Sir Lindsay is already Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, along with Tory MP Eleanor Laing, who has also said she will try to become the new Speaker once John Bercow steps down.

Rumours have been circulating around the future of Mr Bercow’s position as Speaker.

In October last year it was reported he intended to stand down in the summer of 2019.

And when he first took up the post in 2009 he said he would leave in the summer of 2018.

As of now Bercow is set to stay in the role until the next general election, after which a new speaker is elected by the new MPs elected.

Speaking to PoliticsHome, Sir Lindsay said: “There is no vacancy. Of course, when the Speaker decides to go, he will go and if there is a race set up, yes, I may well enter that race. But I’ll certainly wait for the starting gun first.”

He added: “When I watch athletics and you watch the race, they all get down to set off, you have a starting gun and you always get false starts. I think there’s been a few false starts so far.”

What is the Speaker of the House of Commons

The Speaker of the House of Commons chairs debates in the Commons Chamber and the holder of this office is an MP who has been elected by other MPs.

The Speaker is the chief officer and highest authority of the House of Commons and must remain politically impartial at all times.

During debates the Speaker keeps order and calls MPs to speak.

The Speaker also represents the Commons to the Monarch, the Lords and other authorities and chairs the House of Commons Commission.

The current Speaker is Rt Hon John Bercow, MP for Buckingham.