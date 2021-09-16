Astley Hall will be hosting the G7 Speaker's Summit this weekend, which is set to be a very highly secured event.

Chorley G7 Speakers' Summit: Pictures as divers and police step up security at Astley Hall

IN PICTURES: Emergency services are getting ready for the big event

By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 3:54 pm
Updated Friday, 17th September 2021, 9:34 am

Security preparations are underway at Astley Hall today, in advance of this weekend's G7 Speakers' summit. Some of the world's most senior parliamentarians will be spending three days in Chorley as part of a gathering which tours the globe every year. See some of the important preparations below:

Preparations were underway today to make sure the hall was ready for the high profile guests, who are set to arrive on Friday.

Photo: Neil Cross

There will be a great police presence at the event, as some of the world's most important political figures will be in attendance.

Photo: Neil Cross

Chorley MP and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle will be hosting counterparts from around the world at Astley Hall for the summit.

Photo: Neil Cross

Residents can expect a highly visible presence in the park across the weekend, including a mobile police station and team which will be based on site.

Photo: Neil Cross

