Security preparations are underway at Astley Hall today, in advance of this weekend's G7 Speakers' summit. Some of the world's most senior parliamentarians will be spending three days in Chorley as part of a gathering which tours the globe every year. See some of the important preparations below:
Preparations were underway today to make sure the hall was ready for the high profile guests, who are set to arrive on Friday.
Photo: Neil Cross
There will be a great police presence at the event, as some of the world's most important political figures will be in attendance.
Chorley MP and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle will be hosting counterparts from around the world at Astley Hall for the summit.
Residents can expect a highly visible presence in the park across the weekend, including a mobile police station and team which will be based on site.
