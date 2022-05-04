There are contests in all of the borough’s 14 wards, with the authority electing a third of its total number of councillors as part of an electoral cycle in which it stages polls in three out of every four years.

It is a return to the usual system for the district, which last year held an all-out election for the entire council following the introduction of new ward boundaries and a reduction in the total number of councillors.

Candidates from a total of five different parties will be vying for a seat at Chorley town hall

This year in the borough, 45 candidates are vying for a place at the town hall, with a single seat up for grabs in each of the authority’s three-councillor wards. The ruling Labour group and Conservative opposition - the only two parties currently represented on the authority - are contesting each ward, as is the Green Party.

The Liberal Democrats are fielding hopefuls in the wards of Croston, Mawdesley and Euxton South, and Eccleston, Heskin and Charnock Richard. The Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition is standing a candidate in the Chorley South East and Heath Charnock seat.

There are no independent candidates seeking election in Chorley this year.

Lancashire County Council elected its membership for the next four years back in 2021, so there will be no fresh vote for countyrepresentatives until 2025.

HOW AND WHERE DO I VOTE?

Eligible and registered voters can cast their vote in person at their assigned polling station anytime between 7am and 10pm today.

You do not need to take your polling card with you to vote - and can instead just give in your name and address.

You can find your polling station details on your polling card or by entering your postcode at the website, wheredoivote.co.uk?

Anybody with a postal vote who has not yet sent it back can nevertheless hand it in at their nominated polling station up until 10pm.

You can apply for an emergency proxy vote - which allows someone else to vote on your behalf - up until 5pm today. However, you will be eligible for one only if you cannot vote in person, for reasons of employment or disability - and only if you have become aware of the fact that you will be unable to attend a polling station since 26th April, which was when the deadline for ordinary proxy applications passed.

Under those circumstances, you can apply for an emergency proxy by filling in the relevant paper form, which must be signed by an appropriate person, such as your employer or a doctor. It must be obtained from and returned to your local electoral registration office by 5pm.

WHEN DO THE RESULTS COME IN?

Chorley Council has returned to traditional overnight counting of the votes this year, having totted up the totals during daylight hours in 2021 due to the additional complications caused by the Covid restrictions in place at the time.

The results are expected to be declared during the early hours of Friday morning. The Post will have a reporter at the count and will bring you the declarations from individual wards - and the overall result for the authority as a whole - live here on our website.

CANDIDATE LIST

Adlington & Anderton

Neil Baglow – Conservatives

June Molyneux – Labour & Co-Operative Party

Jon Royle – Green Party

Buckshaw & Whittle

Cecilia Moss – Labour

Rachel Smith – Green Party

Christine Turner – Conservatives

Chorley East

Zara Khan – Labour

Jayne Kilburn – Green Party

Margaret Morris – Conservatives

Chorley North & Astley

Kath Becker – Green Party

Luke Knights – Conservatives

William Morwood – Labour

Chorley North East

Ryan Grogan – Conservatives

Skye Royle – Green Party

Jenny Whitten – Labour

Chorley North West

John Lynch – Labour

Peter Malpas – Conservatives

Mark Tebbutt – Green Party

Chorley South East & Heath Charnock

Jenny Hurley – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Samir Khan – Labour

Sandra Mercer – Conservatives

Jane Weston – Green Party

Chorley South West

Marie Gray – Conservatives

Terry Howarth – Labour

Andy Hunter-Rossall – Green Party

Clayton East, Brindle & Hoghton

Olga Gomez-Cash – Green Party

Michelle Le Marinel – Labour

Gregory Morgan – Conservatives

Clayton West & Cuerden

Clare Hales – Green Party

William Simmance – Conservatives

Neville Whitham – Labour

Coppull

Anne Calderbank – Green Party

Andi Mac – Conservatives

Ryan Towers – Labour

Croston, Mawdesley & Euxton South

Alan Platt – Conservative

Caroline Turner – Labour

Robert Wade – Green Party

John Wright – Liberal Democrats

Eccleston, Heskin & Charnock Richard

John Dalton – Conservatives

Sally Felton – Green Party

Mark Frost – Liberal Democrats

Arjun Singh – Labour

Euxton

Tommy Gray – Labour and Co-operative Party

Richard Kilburn – Green Party