There are contests in all of the borough’s 14 wards, with the authority electing a third of its total number of councillors as part of an electoral cycle in which it stages polls in three out of every four years.
It is a return to the usual system for the district, which last year held an all-out election for the entire council following the introduction of new ward boundaries and a reduction in the total number of councillors.
Read More
>» Chorley local elections 2022: The big election debate - the borough's top politicians try to persuade you to back their party at the polls this week .
This year in the borough, 45 candidates are vying for a place at the town hall, with a single seat up for grabs in each of the authority’s three-councillor wards. The ruling Labour group and Conservative opposition - the only two parties currently represented on the authority - are contesting each ward, as is the Green Party.
The Liberal Democrats are fielding hopefuls in the wards of Croston, Mawdesley and Euxton South, and Eccleston, Heskin and Charnock Richard. The Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition is standing a candidate in the Chorley South East and Heath Charnock seat.
There are no independent candidates seeking election in Chorley this year.
Lancashire County Council elected its membership for the next four years back in 2021, so there will be no fresh vote for countyrepresentatives until 2025.
HOW AND WHERE DO I VOTE?
Eligible and registered voters can cast their vote in person at their assigned polling station anytime between 7am and 10pm today.
You do not need to take your polling card with you to vote - and can instead just give in your name and address.
You can find your polling station details on your polling card or by entering your postcode at the website, wheredoivote.co.uk?
Anybody with a postal vote who has not yet sent it back can nevertheless hand it in at their nominated polling station up until 10pm.
You can apply for an emergency proxy vote - which allows someone else to vote on your behalf - up until 5pm today. However, you will be eligible for one only if you cannot vote in person, for reasons of employment or disability - and only if you have become aware of the fact that you will be unable to attend a polling station since 26th April, which was when the deadline for ordinary proxy applications passed.
Under those circumstances, you can apply for an emergency proxy by filling in the relevant paper form, which must be signed by an appropriate person, such as your employer or a doctor. It must be obtained from and returned to your local electoral registration office by 5pm.
WHEN DO THE RESULTS COME IN?
Chorley Council has returned to traditional overnight counting of the votes this year, having totted up the totals during daylight hours in 2021 due to the additional complications caused by the Covid restrictions in place at the time.
The results are expected to be declared during the early hours of Friday morning. The Post will have a reporter at the count and will bring you the declarations from individual wards - and the overall result for the authority as a whole - live here on our website.
CANDIDATE LIST
Adlington & Anderton
Neil Baglow – Conservatives
June Molyneux – Labour & Co-Operative Party
Jon Royle – Green Party
Buckshaw & Whittle
Cecilia Moss – Labour
Rachel Smith – Green Party
Christine Turner – Conservatives
Chorley East
Zara Khan – Labour
Jayne Kilburn – Green Party
Margaret Morris – Conservatives
Chorley North & Astley
Kath Becker – Green Party
Luke Knights – Conservatives
William Morwood – Labour
Chorley North East
Ryan Grogan – Conservatives
Skye Royle – Green Party
Jenny Whitten – Labour
Chorley North West
John Lynch – Labour
Peter Malpas – Conservatives
Mark Tebbutt – Green Party
Chorley South East & Heath Charnock
Jenny Hurley – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Samir Khan – Labour
Sandra Mercer – Conservatives
Jane Weston – Green Party
Chorley South West
Marie Gray – Conservatives
Terry Howarth – Labour
Andy Hunter-Rossall – Green Party
Clayton East, Brindle & Hoghton
Olga Gomez-Cash – Green Party
Michelle Le Marinel – Labour
Gregory Morgan – Conservatives
Clayton West & Cuerden
Clare Hales – Green Party
William Simmance – Conservatives
Neville Whitham – Labour
Coppull
Anne Calderbank – Green Party
Andi Mac – Conservatives
Ryan Towers – Labour
Croston, Mawdesley & Euxton South
Alan Platt – Conservative
Caroline Turner – Labour
Robert Wade – Green Party
John Wright – Liberal Democrats
Eccleston, Heskin & Charnock Richard
John Dalton – Conservatives
Sally Felton – Green Party
Mark Frost – Liberal Democrats
Arjun Singh – Labour
Euxton
Tommy Gray – Labour and Co-operative Party
Richard Kilburn – Green Party
Rosie Russell – Conservatives