Charnock Richard golf course to be turned into a tougher sporting challenge

Charnock Richard golf course is to be redesigned to make it more challenging for experienced players – by burying waste soil material to raise up some of its greens and fairways.

A total of 19 mound areas, three bunkers and two greens will be created on a section of the course that is currently not being used. The mounds will be up to 80 metres in length and between one and three metres high.

Lancashire County Council’s development control committee gave the go-ahead for the plans after hearing that none of the new features are “particularly large in terms of height or surface area” – and that they will not be of detriment to the green belt in which the Preston Road facility sits.

Around 180 trees are also to be planted as part of the development.

The changes will restore 18-hole play to the course for the first time in over 25 years. The sporting venue closed back in 1994, but nine holes were re-opened two years ago.

“Currently, the golf course is quite flat which means golfers don’t find it particularly interesting or challenging,” County Hall’s principal planning officer Jonathan Haine explained.

“The applicant wants to create more varied features to attract a wider range of players and to generally increase the viability of the site.”

A letter was signed by 150 existing users of the course laying out what they see as the benefits of the revamp.

The operators of the development – which includes The Laurels restaurant – unsuccessfully applied to Chorley Council last year to turn the disused nine hole section into a touring caravan site. But their bid was refused because of concerns over its impact on the green belt.

The borough council also objected to the latest proposals, which come under the jurisdiction of planners at County Hall, while Charnock Richard Parish Council claimed that the necessary work would be “extremely disruptive” to those living nearby and that the land would be “completely changed”.

It is expected that 10 HGV vehicle movements per day will be required to import the 26,000 cubic metres of material needed to lift the levels of the course. The project is due to be completed within a year.