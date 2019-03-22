Changes to protest march in Preston after clash over space

A route for a protest march in Preston has been changed due to a clash of space.

Groups from across central Lancashire are joining forces in the city centre as a stand against rural development on Saturday.

But the march, which was due to start at 10am at Preston Train Station and finish at the Flag Market for speeches, has clashed with another event.

Organisers for the Standing Together Against Racism event had already booked Flag Market for 11am - right when the protesters were going to arrive.

Now organiser Peter Waterhouse, co-founder of the Keep Bee Lane Rural group in Penwortham, has changed the plan.

He said: “We are still starting at station but the event will be contained around there and the Lancashire County Council (LCC) buildings.

“There's no march but we are still starting at 10am for a peaceful protest with speeches around the vicinity of LCC.”

Protest groups from Lancashire invited to the protest include Goosnargh and Whittingham Against Overdevelopment, Say No to Chainhouse Lane, New Hope Resistance Camp, Strawberry Valley Park, Frack Free Lancashire, Say No to Bridge Street Development and Save Our Greenbelt at Yew Tree Farm.

They are fighting against what they claim is the over-development of villages across the county.

By creating a county-wide protest group, they are aiming to launch a more coordinated effort in fighting against unwelcome housing developments.