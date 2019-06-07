Candidates announced for by-election following the death of a popular councillor one week before the May 2 local elections

Have your say

The candidates for two South Ribble Council seats have been announced following the death of a popular councillor.

Coun Graham Walton, inset, who represented Farington West, died on April 25 while campaigning to defend his seat ahead of the May 2 local elections in the borough.

Councillor Graham Walton died in April a week before the May 2 local elections

As a result of his passing, a new election for both seats in the ward – the other seat being held by Graham’s wife Karen Walton – was announced to take place on June 20.

The candidates are:

• Emma BUCHANAN (Labour)

• Judith DAVIDSON (Lib Dems)

• Ryan HAMILTON (Labour)

• Alison HESKETH-HOLT (Lib Dems)

• Stephen THURLBOURN (Conservative)

• Karen WALTON (Conservative)

Speaking in April, the Returning Officer for South Ribble Council said: "For residents who have already cast a vote by post for the Farington West ward, these will now be void.

"New postal voting ballot packs will be mailed out in due course."

Polling day and count will take place on June 20 with polling stations open from 7am to 10pm.

The deadline for new proxy vote applications is June 12.