Can Preston parking permit abuse be prevented?

Parking spaces reserved for residents in Preston city centre should be better policed to prevent the visitor permit system operating in the area from being abused.

That is one of a series of recommendations from a Preston City Council task group set up to improve the parking situation on the city’s streets.

Should the Avenham multi-storey car park open overnight?

Responsibility for permits transferred to Lancashire County Council last year. But a city councillor officer said that the call for more effective enforcement did not necessarily mean that County Hall would have to deploy extra physical patrols.

“From our own experience, we know that the easiest way to police this is via the residents themselves,” said Russell Rees, Preston City Council’s head of engineering.

“If they see somebody who’s arriving at 9am and leaving at 5.30pm every day, they know that it's likely to be somebody using a visitor permit to go to work.

“If we were then informed of that, we would write to the [primary] permit-holder reminding them of how they should be using their visitor permits.”

Households in Preston are allowed to buy two visitor permits each.

Task group member Cllr Lynne Brooks said that the county council should introduce a “three strikes and you're out” rule for anybody found to be flouting the permit system.

Amongst the other recommendations was a call for better upkeep of signage and road markings used to delineate parking permit zones, after the meeting heard that they were being “deliberately defaced” in some parts of Preston in an attempt to prevent enforcement by patrols.

The task group also made a plea for the county council to carry out more evening patrols of permit areas and taxi ranks to prevent them from being abused outside of office hours.

The Lancashire Post understands that Lancashire County Council is planning after-dark enforcement on several occasions next month.

Keith Iddon, the authority’s cabinet member for highways, said: "We already carry out targeted evening enforcement based on intelligence received from the public, councillors, and businesses about problem parking.

“We would encourage people to let us know about specific issues so that we can target our limited resources as effectively and efficiently as possible by emailing parking@lancashire.gov.uk.”

MULTI-STOREY COULD OPEN OVERNIGHT

The task group recommended that Preston City Council consider opening its own multi-storey car park in Avenham to provide “some night-time provision”. The Syke Street facility currently closes at 8pm.

Task group chair Cllr Salim Desai said that opening it up may “provide an additional revenue stream” for the authority.

PARKING WARS

Task group members called for Lancashire County Council to consider any requests from residents to extend parking permit zones in the areas where they live.

Frenchwood Street in the city centre was highlighted as one neighbourhood where locals should be consulted over whether they would like to be included in an existing zone.

“We've formed a neighbourhood watch group in the area and every other day [there’s an issue] to do with parking,” City Centre ward councillor Salim Desai said.

“It can be anything from city workers parking where they shouldn’t to people having their tyres let down.”

Last month, County Hall’s cabinet member for highways, Keith Iddon, said that he was open to considering requests for new permit zones - provided councillors assisted by carrying out informal consultations. That was to avoid the county council going to the expense of launching the required formal process, only to discover that there was insufficient local support for the new restrictions.

In a statement in response to the task group recommendations, County Cllr Iddon said: "We have recently been focused on ensuring residents' parking schemes operate fairly and consistently across the county and are not currently considering new schemes or amendments to any existing schemes.

“Preparing proposals and consulting on new schemes is costly and does not always lead to them being introduced, particularly if not all residents are in agreement. However, if councillors are prepared to work with residents on a proposal and demonstrate a strong consensus, we will look at it."