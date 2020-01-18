Call for more people to get involved in consultation to decide future of development in Central Lancashire

The woman who co-ordinated a community’s successful fight against 100 new homes is appealing for more people to get involved in a consultation over development throughout central Lancashire.

The three Central Lancashire authorities - Preston, South Ribble and Chorley - have come together to deliver jointly the Central Lancashire Local Plan and the consultation exercise, which runs from Monday 18 November 2019 until Friday 14 February 2020.

Officials want to know what communities want in the next 15 years in terms of good quality places to live, work and relax.

Jean Berry, who started the Whitestake-focused Say No to Chainhouse Lane Development group, wants to publicise the consultation.

She said: “I’m very concerned about people being informed about this consultation.It takes us up to 2036 and I think people will be very surprised about the amount of development planned.

“What I’ve done is to plot out all the submissions for a ward and get a realistic idea of what all the development will be like cumulatively. For Farington, if all the suggested sites were built on there would only be a triangle to the west of the A582 left as a green area.”

She added: “If nobody says anything, then all this land planned for development will be built on. As well as the extra stress it will put on services and infrastructure, it will totally change the character of places.

“Of course there has to be new homes and development, but it has to be in the right places.”

As well as thoughts on development sites, the consultation seeks people’s thoughts on how to improve people’s quality of life, how to encourage people to use their cars less, and reduce the impact of climate change.

