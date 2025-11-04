Nelson Town Hall | .

Residents in part of Pendle will head to the polls in a by-election later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vote will take place in the Barnoldswick ward on Thursday 27th November, following the resignation of Mick Strickland.

Andrea Mullin, Elections and Registration Manager for Pendle Borough Council, said: “Poll cards will be sent to all registered voters in the ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who would like to register to vote to have their say in this election must do so by midnight on Tuesday 11 November.

“It’s quick and easy to register to vote online at www.gov.uk/registertovote

“Alternatively you can call our Elections Team on (01282) 661662 or 661919.”

Other key deadlines voters should eb aware of include:

applying for a postal vote - 5pm on Wednesday 12th November

appointing a proxy – 5pm on Wednesday 19th November

applying for a Voter Authority Certificate (for those who do not have an accepted form of photo ID) – 5pm on Wednesday 19th November

Ms. Mullin added: “Having a postal vote or sending someone else to the polling station as a proxy to vote on your behalf means you can still have your say in elections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To vote in person at a polling station you will need to take some form of photo ID with you, such as a passport or driving licence.

“Anyone without an accepted form of photo ID can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate.”

For more information and to apply, visit Pendle Borough Council’s website - www.pendle.gov.uk/elections