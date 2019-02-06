Businesses and investors invited to get involved in historic Leyland hall

One of the jewels in Leyland's tourism crown is up for grabs.

Leyland’s historic Worden Hall - in the grounds of award-winning Worden Park - is being marketed as an ‘amazing, unmissable opportunity’.

South Ribble Council, which runs the park, is inviting interested parties to become involved in one of the borough’s most illustrious historical icons.

The hall will be the subject of a new council consultation, seeking views and interest from businesses and investors.

It is hoped that the Grade II listed building, deep into the grounds of the 60-acre park, will attract considerable attention in the property and business world.

Councillor Colin Clark, cabinet member for corporate support and assets at South Ribble Borough Council, said: “This is an amazing and unmissable opportunity for businesses and investors to get involved in one of the North West’s most popular, well-run parks.

“Worden Park, every year, receives more than 300,000 visitors and boasts many attractions such as the maze, the miniature railway, the arts and crafts centre and the café – not to mention the children’s play area and all the green open space for sports and recreation.

“With all of this in mind, we feel that Worden Hall has massive potential as the focal point within the park, so we are interested in hearing from businesses to see what they could offer and how they imagine transforming the Hall for best future uses.

“It’s time we brought Worden Hall back into the limelight to celebrate and utilise this amazing landmark.”

Councillors last year were presented with reports highlighting some of the future uses for the hall and park.

Proposals for bringing the hall back into future use included it becoming a heritage centre and the space around the hall being used for community events such as a concert and artisan fairs.

It had already been indicated that the hall may be suitable as a venue for weddings or a restaurant.

A working group was set up to focus on the hall.

Scrutiny councillors were told that following an initial meeting, the focus was around developing the hall into a “subregional and regional destination”, supporting local tourism attractions as well as its commercialisation.

To complete an initial survey, interested parties can go to https://www.southribble.gov.uk/consultations.