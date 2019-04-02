Build for 95 new homes in Broughton tipped to be rejected

A scheme for 95 new homes in Broughton is tipped to be rejected.

The decision by officers at Preston City Council to recommend councillors to refuse the plans will be welcomed by Broughton residents.

Applicant Gladman Developments is tabling the proposals before the city’s planning development committee on Thursday.

According to planning documents officers say the build would “fail to focus development at an appropriate location” contrary to, among others, the Broughton Neighbourhood Development Plan.

Access to the development would be from the east side of Garstang Road with houses built around a series of cul-de-sacs radiating off a central access road.

Areas of formal and informal public open space would be provided if the scheme gets planning permission and affordable housing will take up 35 per cent of the development.

But opposition to the proposals come from Broughton Parish Council, MP for Wyre and Preston North Ben Wallace and city coun Neil Cartwright. PCC was also sent 12 letters of objection from residents.

Village residents in Broughton had voted to bring in a Neighbourhood Plan towards the end of 2018 in order to have a greater say on the housing developments which come to the area.

But since then an application for 111 homes split between Broughton and Whittingham was passed, prompting Broughton Parish to declare “no confidence” in PCC’s planning development committee.

READ MORE: Build for 111 new homes set for Whittingham Lane in Broughton

READ MORE: Broughton village says it has ‘no confidence’ in Preston City Council planners