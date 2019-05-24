Buckshaw residents ask: "Why are we bothering to pay for green waste collections?"

Residents of Buckshaw Village are questioning why they’ve paid a £30 garden waste fee, when the bins have been emptied regardless.

Binmen were seen emptying green waste bins with the paid-for permit stickers on, as well as those not displaying any sticker.

One Buckshaw Village resident said: “I was surprised to see it happening across the estate. The binmen weren’t bothered, they were grabbing them all and emptying them.

“When you’ve paid £30 for your sticker, you start to wonder why you’ve bothered.

“The council are in a tricky position though, because if they don’t take the waste, then they’re likely to end up with a big flytipping problem on their hands.”

Chorley Council told The Post that it empties the bins in the South Ribble area of Buckshaw on their behalf.

Councillor Adrian Lowe, who is responsible for waste collections at Chorley Council, said: “We have a grace period at the start of the new ‘permit year’ just to allow for a smooth transition.

“It can be that payments take a little longer to go through or permit stickers get delayed in the post so we don’t want those who have paid to miss out on a collection through no fault of their own.

“This will be the last occasion that grey bins on that round will be emptied without the correct permit sticker. If people do want to continue receiving garden waste collections and haven’t opted in for the current year, which started on 1 May, they can do so at chorley.gov.uk/bins.”

South Ribble Council brought in the annual charges for garden waste collections from April 1, 2018. It came after Lancashire County Council announced plans to withdraw almost £1m of funding that supported the collection of recycling in South Ribble.