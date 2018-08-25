Broughton residents gear up to fight plans for flats and shops at A Touch of Spice

Residents are galvanising into action against plans to build retirement flats, offices and shops in Broughton.

It comes as developers announce that Indian restaurant A Touch of Spice could be bulldozed to make way for the build.

PWA Planning says that the new three-storey building would encompass 36 residential units, a two-storey building for four shop units on the ground floor and office space above.

But angry residents have issued a rallying cry. Rob Anderson, who lives next to the development in Downing Court, said: “As residents we have taken it on ourselves to print a leaflet and distribute around the village of Broughton to inform local residents of the planning application and the options to voice their opinion.

“We have been both saddened and heartened by the response regarding the lack of communication informing the local populous many of which are elderly.

“The overwhelming response of anger and disappointment. The said proposal fails to address the needs of the community and environment and if passed may be interpreted as pandering to a developer’s profit aspirations by cramming as much building onto the plot as possible after cynically removing all signs of vegetation prior to informing of the proposal.”

Proposals:

The retirement flats would be for those over the age of 55 who need support while also allowing them to live independently.

If the build gets the green light from town planners at Preston City Council, developers PWA Planning say that residents would live in a self-contained flat, with their own front door, but support would available up to 24 hours per day.

Planning documents from PWA state: “The demolition and complete redevelopment is the only way forward on this site in the safest and most cost effective.”