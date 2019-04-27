Brexit uncertainty 'affecting MPs' mental health', says Lancashire MP

A Lancashire MP has warned that Brexit uncertainty is causing politicians sleepless nights and anxiety.

Ribble Valley Conservative Nigel Evans told the BBC some felt near 'breaking point' over the protracted withdrawal process from the EU.

Mr Evans said: "I've woken up at 4am thinking about Brexit and it's probably having an impact on MPs more than they would care to admit. This, I think, has been the most testing time for parliamentarians ever, and it's taken people, I think, to breaking point almost.

The Commons provides counselling and a helpline to MPs in need of support, and mental health charity MIND has offered its services.