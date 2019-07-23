Boris Johnson: "If he wasn’t so dangerous I’d be laughing" - your reactions to his election as our Prime Minister

Boris Johnson said it was an "extraordinary honour and privilege" to be elected Tory leader.

But what did you think of the decision to elect Boris as our next leader? Here's a flavour of what you had to say:

Omg it’s like a comic story

Tracy Jackson

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse

Paul Adams

Well done Boris ,now go and honour the result of the majority and get our country back.

Simon Michael Preston

As long as his brains are in gear and mouth is engaged it might just work, instead of firing off in neutral

Mark John Duggan

Congratulations Boris..best man won..l think he is a very clever man.

Patricia Ann Davis

Give him a chance. We do not know yet what he will do. Everyone in a new job needs to be given that chance.

Carole Husein

The best endorsement of all came from Mr Trump - now that make me even more worried.

Valerie Fell

If he wasn’t so dangerous I’d be laughing

Jenny Ren

Great so the guy who had to resign as mayor before he was fired is now prime minister.

Mike Chamberlain

Let's hope he isn't really the idiot he acts and actually has a strategy for dealing with the brexit fiasco. It will be bad for the uk whatever as we are just weakening ourselves by leaving but it has to be done. I don't believe he will do no deal, he will botch it, blame others and call an election instead where Corbin will have no chance. Then he will have the power to do whatever he wants to make the rich richer!

Dean Snee

Let's hope he delivers Brexit and deals effectively with all issues. The vast majority of us on here wouldn't cope with what Prime Minister has to deal with, and all for just £150k pa.

Nigel Moore

Less than 0.25% of the population voted for him to be PM, but his actions will affect us all

Martin Goldsack