Affordable homes set for former church site

A plot of affordable homes could be on their way to the site of a former church.

Plans submitted by the Community Gateway Association (CGA) to Preston Council will see 13 affordable homes come to what was the Brookfield Methodist Church in Oakworth Avenue, Ribbleton, if planning officials give plans the green light.

An artists impression of what the new homes on the site will look like. Photo: Pozzoni Architecture Ltd.

Planning agents from Pozzoni Architecture Ltd handling the case write: “The proposals are to create a residential development, incorporating a public green space.

“There is an area of dense overgrown vegetation to the south of the site, and a small area of immature, poor quality trees/bushes centrally, and a few young pear trees to the north and east boundaries, most of which are to be retained.”

If successful, the proposal will provide seven two-bed homes with one parking space and six three-bed homes with two parking spaces.

The properties are also to be built with the environment in mind “with properties both highly insulated and constructed with recyclable materials”.

At a public consultation took place at Brookhaven Community Centre in Leyburn Close on October 25, where Pozzoni noted that “the proposals were well received, with no significant objections”.

They added: “Concerns raised included parking on Oakworth Avenue...The residents were satisfied that the propsoals would improve the neighbourhood, as residents were tired of looking at the dilapidated church which had been empty for a number of years prior to CGA acquiring it and demolishing it.”

Councillor for Ribbleton ward, coun Nicholas Pomfret, said: This is a good thing. More affordable housing run by non-profit landlords the CGA can only benefit the area.”

Further plans

The revitalisation of the former Brookfield Church site follows plans submitted by the CGA to redevelop land adjacent to Thompson Street and Shakespeare Road.

It would see 10 three-bedroom properties "available for affordable rent" and a 20-space car park come to the site.