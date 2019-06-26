A swanky 20 storey apartment block is set to come to Preston's skyline

A high-end 20-storey apartment block with private balconies could be coming to Preston’s skyline in the near future.

The staggering build in Church Row, off Church Street, will house 80 apartments with accommodation for up to 234 people to the immediate south of the 16-storey Guild Centre.

Computer generated image of the apartment block (Image: 1618 Architects)

Agents behind plans for the build, Altrincham-based 1618 Architects, says the scheme has been “sympathetically designed” and “seeks to provide a building of quality design in the existing urban townscape and one that is appropriate in terms of mass and scale”.

The ground floor will be dedicated to retail, with two road-facing units set to be built – something a spokesman from 1618 Architects said would be an exciting opportunity for a "nice restaurant or bar".

The building has taken inspiration from The Leadenhall Tower in London, which features a prominent steep slope to accommodate smaller and larger floor areas.

A 1618 Architects spokesman said: “Preston is starting to boom. The Church Street area needs development. It’s getting there but slowly. The city will be a mini Manchester soon enough.

The warehouse in Church Row, Preston, which is set to be demolished for the 20 storey apartment complex (Image: Google Maps)

“We have taken other properties into consideration with the sloping.”

Apartments on the sloped side are expected to have balconies overlooking the city.

The impressive plans come after bosses at developer Eastern Estates Ltd first lodged plans with Preston Council in June 2017 to turn the site – a vacant warehouse – into a 10-storey apartment complex made up of 69 flats.

1618 Architects said the Preston-based developer had “more ambition” through the new design.

Computer generated image of the apartment block with The Guild Centre to the right (Image: 1618 Architects)

The project has been submitted to Preston City Council’s planning department which has yet to approve or deny the plans.