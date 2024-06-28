14 illuminating pictures capture all the action from our South Ribble election debate

By Paul Faulkner
Published 28th Jun 2024, 16:33 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 16:48 BST
Four of the five politicians wanting to be South Ribble’s next MP were put through their paces by the public at a hustings debate – exactly a week ahead of the general election.

Staged by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Lancashire Post, Lancashire Lead and Blog Preston, the two-hour event saw the parliamentary hopefuls grilled on a range of issues.

Watch Thursday evening’s debate in full in the video player above – and check out our pictures below.

Taking part were:KATHERINE FLETCHER (Conservative)

PAUL FOSTER (Labour)

ANDY HUNTER (Reform UK)

ANGE TURNER (Liberal Democrats)

The fifth candidate for the constituency – STEPHANI MOK (Green Party) – sent her apologies.

The candidates largely kept quiet while each of them was speaking - not least because they had to share a mic! From left to right: Katherine Fletcher (Conservative), Paul Foster (Labour), Andy Hunter (Reform UK) and Ange Turner (Liberal Democrats)

1. South Ribble election hustings

The candidates largely kept quiet while each of them was speaking - not least because they had to share a mic! From left to right: Katherine Fletcher (Conservative), Paul Foster (Labour), Andy Hunter (Reform UK) and Ange Turner (Liberal Democrats)Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The audience at Penwortham Golf Club listened intently to hear if the politicians were answering the questions

2. South Ribble election hustings

The audience at Penwortham Golf Club listened intently to hear if the politicians were answering the questionsPhoto: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Public services were a hot topic amongst audience members

3. South Ribble election hustings

Public services were a hot topic amongst audience membersPhoto: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

This man said he had previously contacted two of the candidates on the panel - whom he did not identify - and felt "ignored" by them

4. South Ribble election hustings

This man said he had previously contacted two of the candidates on the panel - whom he did not identify - and felt "ignored" by themPhoto: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

