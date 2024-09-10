The rain barely stopped beating down as a nonetheless enthusiastic audience braved the water from above and the ever increasing mud beneath their feet to enjoy performances from the likes of Shed Seven, the Manic Street Preachers and headliners the Pet Shop Boys.

However, with the stage now having fallen silent, attention has turned to how to bring one of Preston’s premier parks back up to its usual standard from the boggy mess it unavoidably became.

Preston City Council says its “talented gardeners” and park rangers will work with the event organisers over the coming days and weeks to “assess” the Grade II*-listed attraction.

The park will be cordoned off temporarily into sections throughout what the authority describes as the “reinstatement process”, adding: “It is the aim of both the city council and the BBC to limit any damage to the park and [ensure] the duration of any disruption to regularpark users is limited as much as possible.

“This is a contractual arrangement between the council and the BBC.”

The breakdown of the stalls, rides and stages will be managed by the event organisers, although it is understood some aspects of the work may be slightly delayed as a result of the wet ground. That process is expected to take approximately two weeks.

1 . Moor Park clean-up after Radio 2 gig The weather created boggy conditions for concert-goers - and those charged with cleaning up Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Moor Park clean-up after Radio 2 gig Preston City Council and the BBC are working together on the park's restoration Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales